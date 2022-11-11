Man killed as snipers fire on city barracks, and the Dubs insult Corkonians!

THE Military Barracks was attacked between 7pm and 8pm last night, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, November 11, 1922.

Snipers opened fire from the Blackpool side and heavy firing continued for over 20 minutes.

After half an hour the attackers desisted completely. At about the same time two civilians were wounded in Blackpool. It is not known if they were hit by stray bullets or in a separate incident when a patrol was carrying out searches. They were standing at a corner of Murphy’s Brewery with others. The patrol was nearby and suddenly shots rang out and one was hit in the leg.

As they scattered, James Murphy, a one-armed ex-soldier, ran for a doorway but, just as he reached it, he pitched forwards exclaiming “I’m hit!”.

The ambulance was sent for and conveyed him to the North Infirmary. He was hit in the chest and died subsequently. The other man cannot have been hurt badly as he appears to have made his way home.

What Dublin Thinks of Us

A Dublin journalist has made some very nasty comments about us. Not, however, I fear, without good reason.

Our penchant for public theorising has made us notorious far beyond the bounds of the county.

Listen to this from our Dublin friend: “The Cork public boards are always busy discussing the possibility of getting grants from the funds of the Provisional Government. They lie in wait until the returns of the Ministry of Finance are published. Study how much is left over from revenue after expenditure and send a deputation to Dublin to ask for it.”

Of course, the deputation business has long been a feature of our local administration in Cork. Lately, it seems the principal business of meetings is for appointing deputations for every conceivable purpose and reconvening to hear a report of their adventures.

Henry Ford T.D.?

Now that Major Astor with his millions has become a prominent politician in England, might we not try coaxing Henry Ford to follow suit for Cork?

Despite many criticisms, Mr Ford would be a very useful T.D. The interest he evinces in southern Ireland would entitle him to considerable support if put forward as a candidate in the next election. Apart from sentiment - which Ford doesn’t deal in - the introduction of capital to this country is of the greatest importance. We should at least proffer him as much honour as Major Astor is receiving in Britain. Not so much for the sake of his wealth as his desirability and worth as a citizen.

Motor Cars

“We in Britain have only scratched the surface of motoring possibilities,” Sir Herbert Austin told the annual dinner for his company’s agents at the Connaught Rooms, London.

He said Mr Ford in the USA was turning out 4,200 cars a day and laying plans for 7,500. In Detroit, unemployed men were driving up to factories in their own cars asking for a job.

The reason America was so far ahead was due to advanced organisation, co-operation, and a sense of confidence. But, working with his agents, Sir Herbert said it would not be long before Austin would be building a reliable 20 h.p. car for £250.

Cork Catholic Y.M.S.

The Library and Debating Guild of the Young Men’s Society meets tomorrow at 8pm. A paper entitled ‘The Water Power of Ireland’ will be read for discussion by Rev J.B. Murphy, a valued friend of the Guild.

This important subject should prove of great interest. Members and their lady friends and members of kindred local societies are heartily invited.

Republican Offices Raided

The Republican Offices on Suffolk Street, Dublin were raided by National Troops yesterday and a number of staff, including some ladies, were arrested.

Among them were Mrs Coghley, Miss O’Connell, Sheila Barry, Lily O’Brennan and Miss Conlon.

The search of the offices was exhaustive and practically all the contents were taken away. Soldiers could be seen carrying out bundles of stationery, newspaper files, typewriters, duplicators, desks, chairs, everything the office contained.

Large bundles of propaganda literature were carted out and piled in waiting lorries.

New Harbour Commissioner

T.P. Dowdall has resigned as Harbour Commissioner and the following were nominated in his place: T.J. Fitzgibbon, Micheál O Cuill and James Barry.

Their proposers said of them: Mr Fitzgibbon represents one of the biggest flour merchants in the south of Ireland (Hallinan & Sons) and is very well known in Cork business circles.

Mr Barry is representative of the industrial population of Cork, is well regarded in the building trade and was selected by the Cork Workers Council.

Mr O Cuill has given great service to the City Council, is a fierce worker and is an Irish speaker.

Mr Horgan said he had proposed Mr Rohan because he was the fittest man to hold the vacant position (laughter).

Mr. Allen appealed to the Council to elect Mr Barry unanimously. After several rounds of voting Mr Barry was elected.

Armistice Anniversary

Today is the fourth anniversary of the armistice ending the war. There were special thanksgiving services at the Protestant cathedral and several beautiful floral tributes were placed at the foot of the Heroes Column.