Bomb hurled in Ballintemple, and Shandon Street pawnbroker robbed again

SHORTLY after midnight, a motor vehicle containing National Troops was coming from Blackrock into the city when a bomb was thrown at it at Ballintemple, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, November 4, 1922.

The vehicle was moving at a high speed and escaped damage. At the same time, rifle and revolver fire was trained upon it from both sides of the road.

When the explosion was over, the troops dismounted and heavy exchanges were kept up, but no casualties occurred on the National side.

The sound of the explosion and the gunfire caused great consternation locally and children, especially, were terrified.

Court Martial at the Imperial

A Court Martial assembled at the Imperial Hotel this morning to try Sgt Charles O’Shaugnessy for assaulting John Twomey.

Twomey was being taken from the County Gaol to Moore’s Hotel with other prisoners, and was followed into the Guardroom by O’Shaugnessy who asked him “Is your name Jeremiah Twomey?”, and said they were in school together.

Twomey answered “Jeremiah be damned, it’s John”. Accused then drew back his fist and hit him hard in the face.

The sergeant of the guard at Moore’s Hotel witnessed the assault and arrested the accused. He told the court: “My orders are where any man is seen hitting a prisoner, that man is to be placed under arrest”.

O’Shaughnessy said Twomey waved his hand at him when asked his name and an N.C.O. is entitled to ask any prisoner his name.

Pawnbroker Robbed Again

The pawnbroker’s office of William Jones at 4, Shandon Street was broken into during the night. The intruders gained entrance through a skylight and goods of an as yet indeterminate value were stolen. It is only a few weeks since Mr Jones’s Blackpool branch was robbed.

Yesterday, at about 1.40pm, the Cork office of Guinness & Co. was entered, and staff held up at gunpoint. From £40 to £50 on the premises was taken.

Colonel’s House Raided

Yesterday evening, four armed men called to Colonel Sir T.A. Lunham K.C.B., at Ardfallen, Douglas Road. On being asked what they wanted, the callers replied that they were Republicans looking for shelter.

When admission was refused, one of the men broke a pane of glass in the library windows and jumped into the room.

Colonel Lunham gave the intruder a blow on the head with a hedge clippers. The others then entered and ordered the Colonel to put his hands up. The men searched his pockets and took a gold watch and £2 10s. Before leaving, they handed back the watch. The matter is now in the hands of the Cork Civic Patrol.

Spinster found dead

An Inquest was held by Coroner Murphy to inquire into the death of Catherine Lamb, spinster, aged about 50, of 44 Cornmarket Street, who was found dead at her residence yesterday. Henry Price was jury foreman.

Mary Lawton, of 11, Dyke Parade, identified the deceased as her sister whom she last saw alive on August 10, the day the National Troops entered Cork.

Deceased resided alone since July, keeping no servant since then.

Witness called on September 23 but found the house locked and believed her sister had gone to Youghal on holiday. When she had last spoke to her, she had complained of violent headache. When policeman John Hawkins gained entry to the house via the skylight, he found Miss Lamb dead in a chair in the sitting room and the house in perfect order.

Dr Dalton stated there were no marks of violence and estimated death to have occurred about a fortnight ago. In his opinion, it was due to natural causes, probably heart disease. The jury concurred.

Cloyne Hold-Up

Josephine Browne has expressed her gratitude to the many people who came to her assistance after she was held up and robbed by armed men at Cloyne. In particular, the Franciscan Fathers and the High Sheriff who have generously aided her.

The contributions she has received have enabled her to start her company of entertainers again and she hopes to be able to carry on.

Letter to the Editor

Sir - When will the Passage Railway Company have a service up and running again? Weary travellers have to spend two hours on the boat every morning. We leave Crosshaven at 8.15 on a dirty luggage boat with no shelter whatever and have to change at Monkstown again. We arrive in Cork at 10.15.

Then we leave Cork at 5 o’clock and don’t get to Crosshaven until 7.15.

Could the company not run some level of service, like the one on the Queenstown line, and give the public some comfort in travelling? The fares are awful - 3s 6d single first class and 2s 6d third class - and you cannot buy a return.

A Daily Traveller, Crosshaven.

Kerry Butter Taken

Two boxes of butter were seized by the Irregulars from the employees of Slattery’s Creamery at Deelis, near Castlegregory.

Two further boxes were taken from Slattery’s Kilquane, Ballymacelligott operation. The roof was also taken in the Deelis raid.

A small party of National Troops foiled an Irregular ambush at Ballyseedy. One of the troops jumped over the wall shouting “hands up” and not a shot was fired. It is believed four of those captured held leading positions in the Irregular forces.