Cork publicans fined for breaching licensing laws, and teenage girl killed by car

PUBLICANS in Cork were handed stiff fines for breaching licensing laws, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, June 10, 1922.

Messrs Collins, Murphy-O’Connor and Nott heard the cases at the Cork Central Court.

Mary E. Collins, a publican in Paul Street, was summoned for a breach of the Licensing Laws at 8pm on Sunday, May 21.

Police Officer Crummy said the door to her premises was wide open and five men who were not bona fide travellers were within.

The defendant said she did not know the men, one of whom said he came from Riverstown and another from Ballincollig.

Collins was fined 40s, and the same fine was imposed in the case against Anne Bradley, of Kyrl’s Quay. Ten men were found on her premises just 25 yards from the Bridewell, three were accounted bona fide travellers, while others claimed to have been fishing and not to have slept in Cork the night before.

The Chairman of the Bench said there was a mistaken impression abroad in the city that Sunday closing was 5.30pm, but the lawful hours are very clearly 2pm to 5pm.

Also in court, Michael Casey, of no fixed abode, was charged with unlawfully trespassing on the grounds of Mr Green, of Tivoli on June 10 at 2am and causing annoyance to the family.

Inspector Fitzgerald went to the address on receiving a complaint and found the defendant asleep under a tree.

Motor Fatality

Yesterday afternoon, Coroner J.J. McCabe held an inquest into the death of Kate Leahy,13, who was knocked down by a motor car on the Lower Glanmire Road.

The mother of the deceased said she sent the child for milk.

James Devereaux, labourer, said he saw the car knock the child down at about 6.50pm and helped take her out from under it and place her in it. There was life in the body when they got to the Infirmary. The car was on its correct side of the road.

Vincent Morrogh, of Douglas, owner of the car, elected to give evidence. He said he did not notice the child till he was almost upon her and braked hard. He was driving for seven years and never had an accident. He regretted the accident exceedingly.

A little tin money-box was found in the car. Evidently, the girl was collecting for something.

Dr Denis Fennell said the child lived for about three minutes after being taken to the Infirmary. The cause of death was shock and haemorrhage, the result of injury to the lung. The ribs were broken.

Mr Kavanagh, representing Mr Morrogh, said little children would run across the road and it was extraordinary there were not more accidents. Mr Morrogh was prepared to make what reparation he could.

D.J. Barry, on behalf of the Irish Republican Police, brought to the attention of the Coroner the fact the police were powerless regarding the speed of motor cars. This was something that had been neglected for years and limits should be arranged and published.

Coroner McCabe agreed and clarified speed was not a factor in this case and Mr Morrogh did all he could to avoid the collision.

A Juror (Mr O’Sullivan) asked was not 15 miles an hour excessive? The coroner replied that Mr Barry had made proper reference to the necessity for bye-laws regulating motor cycle and motor car speed and it is for the Corporate body to act on it.

The jury returned a verdict in accordance with the medical testimony and exonerated Mr Morrogh from all blame.

Campaigning for Election

Campaigning for the forthcoming national election commences tomorrow, and present members of the Dáil will be strongly voicing their claims for re-election. Especially, now, in light of the recent Collins-de Valera agreement.

Campaigning will take place throughout the county tomorrow and the big demonstration in the city is tomorrow night.

The timetabling indicates all candidates will have to be brief and to be to the point in their speeches.

It is interesting to note that just a few weeks ago Messrs de Valera and Collins were on separate platforms and are now once more on the same one.

Tomorrow’s meetings will be addressed by sitting TDs both in favour of, and against, the Treaty.

Other candidates are not idle either and a very interesting election may be expected.

Port Development

Cork Corporation is to nominate two representatives to join a Board to urge the Provisional Government to adopt a scheme for the Port of Cork and assist the Harbour Board to carry it out.

It would entail an expenditure of £4,000,000 and mean the full and complete development of the port.

Barry Egan said the matter was driven through entirely by the energy and genius of Frank Daly, chairman of the Harbour Board. A lesser man than he could not get a scheme of such magnitude through. It was for the Corporation to support it in every way.

Mr Egan and Sean French were elected as the Corporation’s representatives.