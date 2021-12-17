Gun altercation in Cork city, as Dáil remains on knife-edge over Treaty vote

A MEMBER of an Irish Republican Police (IRP) patrol arriving upon an altercation in Portney’s Lane at about 2am today was shot at and wounded.

Three men, a soldier, an ex-soldier and a civilian, were quarrelling when Brigade Officer Barry ordered them to move on and keep quiet. He had scarcely given the order when the ex-soldier drew a revolver and threatened to shoot.

Some passing night-workers went to assist, with the result that the three men ran off down Cornmarket Street. One of them fired as he ran, grazing IRP man William Keating on the hip.

Some members of the RIC now came on the scene, but Brigade Officer Barry had caught up with the man with the revolver near Duggan’s Yard, Washington Street. This man kept his revolver pointed at Barry, but when the latter presented his, he dropped it. Barry noted two of the six chambers had been discharged. Brigade Officer Barry placed the man under arrest and he was subsequently handed over to the RIC.

D.I. Moran of the Royal Irish Constabulary’s version of events largely corroborates these details. It states that on reaching Burke’s corner, Patrick Street, at 2.15am, they saw two men suddenly run up by the Queen’s Old Castle, followed by a number of men shouting “Catch them”. They joined in the pursuit and, as they commenced running, heard a shot and saw Keating fall.

The fugitives were then chased up Washington Street where Barry made his arrest. The other man made a more determined effort to escape and fired at Constable Stanley Finch before being captured and taken in charge by the Constabulary. The two arrested are George Burke, of 93, Bandon Road, and James Forde, of 14 St Patrick’s Terrace.

Dáil Éireann latest

The Dáil rose late last night and will sit in private session again today. Its next public session will begin at 11am on Monday.

An official statement issued by Mr de Valera and Arthur Griffith asks the people of Ireland to preserve the same calm and dignity shown up to the present.

The latest information indicates the Ratificationists expect to rally 64 votes, giving a clear majority of 9 for the Treaty. Some are not unhopeful of a majority of 15 out of the 119 votes likely to be cast.

All estimates, however, are liable to be turned on their heads at any moment by some striking speech or stirring argument in the private sessions.

Westminster news

In London, Colonel Gretton’s amendment expressing regret at the Government’s surrendering the rights of the Crown was defeated in the House of Commons by 401 votes to 58. The four Irish Nationalists present, Messrs. T. P. O’Connor, J. McVeagh, Kelly and Captain Redmond, voted for the Government.

In the House of Lords, the Duke of Northumberland’s amendment against Treaty ratification was rejected and the Government’s proposed address to accept it carried by 166 votes to 47.

Approving Irish Peers included the Earls of Bandon, Midleton, Donoughmore and Kenmare. Lord Birkenhead castigated Lord Carson amidst laughter when he said Lord Carson’s efforts at statecraft would be immature coming from an hysterical schoolgirl.

“Our difficulty”, Birkenhead added, “lies in convincing the mediaevalists among us that the world has undergone considerable modification during the last five years”.

School for Christmas

A collection was made throughout the city today for the furtherance of the Irish language in schools. The response from the public was in keeping with the praiseworthy object, as demonstrated by the ready manner in which badges were bought.

The Ard Choiste of the Gaelic League are now planning Sgoil Nodlag (Christmas School) as an essential means by which school children will have an opportunity of perfecting their knowledge of their native language during the holiday period.

Are You a Good Fellow?

If not, you should become one! To be a “Good Fellow” you must share your happiness willingly and generously with “the other fellow”. You must give till it hurts so little children may not go hungry in Cork this Christmas.

The “Good Fellows of Cork” are starting a collection similar to that made last year, the proceeds of will be devoted to providing the deserving Poor with parcels of food at Christmas-time.

An influential committee has been formed to receive subscriptions, or they may be sent to the “Good Fellows Fund, Hibernian Bank, Cork”.

It is hardly necessary to remind everyone that there never was a time in the history of our City when those who can, should give generously. Give just twice as much as you feel inclined to.