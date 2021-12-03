Woman jailed for six months for smashing window... and a tragedy at sea

Today in our weekly Echoes of Our Past column, Richard Forrest reports on a steamer collision, murder trial and latest political developments.

Jail for window smasher

A WOMAN who smashed a window was jailed for six months at the Winter Assizes at Cork Courthouse, the Echo reported on Saturday, December 3, 1921.

Mr Justice Samuels heard Nora Reilly was put forward on a charge of having broken a plate glass window at Cudmore’s, Patrick Street, to the value of £5 15s. The defendant said she was guilty but did not know what she was doing. His Lordship said that was a plea of Not Guilty.

A jury of eight men and four women tried the case. Sergeant Farrell said he saw the broken window at 1.39am on October 13 and a brick lying nearby. He found accused in the hallway of the shop and questioned her. She had been asleep. She had an apple in her hand.

She thought Cudmore’s was a public house. She was a very old offender, with 131 convictions for minor offences.

Steamer in Collision

The cross-channel steamer, the Cambria, was in a collision early this morning with the schooner James Tyral of Arklow.

Three members of the latter, the mate, the cook and a deck hand, were drowned. They were from Oxford, Hull and Arklow and all were unmarried.

Michael Collins, Erskine Childers and Gavan Duffy were among the Cambria’s passengers and returning to Ireland from London.

The Cambria cruised about in the vicinity of the collision for an hour and a half and then put back to Holyhead. It is in dry dock for examination.

Latest Political Developments

Arthur Griffith and Michael Collins were in consultation with Prime Minister David Lloyd George till the early hours of yesterday. Various amendments were made to the draft which has now gone to Dublin for submission to the Dáil Cabinet.

It is generally believed that the amendments mark a considerable advance and that acceptance or rejection by Unionist leader Sir James Craig will be immaterial.

Regarding the question of allegiance to the King, it is understood that the members of the national parliament would be required to take an oath of allegiance to the Irish State as part of the British Commonwealth of nations, with king George as head of both.

John Collins Released

John Collins, of Clonakilty, brother of Michael Collins TD, has been released unconditionally from military custody.

He was interred on Spike Island for a considerable time and about three weeks ago was transferred to the hospital at Victoria Barracks for treatment, which has since been ongoing.

“The West’s Awake”

The final night of The West’s Awake at the Fr Mathew Hall was marked with an even more enthusiastic reception than that which greeted it each night this week.

When the artists bade their final adieu they were greeted with unmeasured enthusiasm, applause and demands for their reappearance.

The President of the Hall, Father Berchmans O.S.F.C. thanked the citizens for unprecedented attendance levels and the great encouragement they had given to the Mathew Troupe, who had put in weary weeks of self-sacrifice and rehearsal to achieve such an excellent standard of performance.

Guilty of Manslaughter

In another case, Kli Dargan, a seaman, pleaded not guilty to murdering James Godley, also a seaman, on July 4 at Limerick.

Both were sailors belonging to the steamship West Cape.

Christopher Sheppard was standing on the quay and saw the prisoner drunk and looking mad, go on board with a knife in his hand. He was wearing khaki trousers and a white shirt. He went up a ladder and met the deceased coming down and immediately stabbed him. The police arrived and arrested the prisoner and the deceased was removed to Barrington’s Hospital. His principal artery had been punctured and he bled to death.

The defence put it to Mr Sheppard that the police took away the wrong man. That in a preliminary hearing he had said they were about to arrest Charles Burke, another seaman who was black, like Mr Dargan.

Witness said the khaki trousers were his main identifier.

Head Constable Michael Byrne said he found the prisoner in a bunk and he was tied with a rope round his arms and legs. He appeared to be mad with drink. There had been some celebrating of the 4th of July.

After an hour and a half, the jury returned a verdict of guilty to manslaughter. The prisoner was sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.