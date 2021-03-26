100 years ago today: On-the-spot fines for breaking curfew, and 3 children drown at sea

New Curfew Measures

New curfew procedures are in place in Cork from this week, the Echo reported on March 26, 1921.

“Delinquents” are no longer to be brought before a magistrate but to be dealt with on the spot by being brought before a summary court officer at the Bridewell.

The officer has the power to impose fines and imprisonment. No sentences of imprisonment have yet been imposed.

North Main Street Deserted

There was considerable activity in the city this morning. Pedestrians and vehicles were held up and searched by police or military, particularly towards the western side of the city.

The North Main Street was the principal scene of activity in the afternoon. People were taken from there to outside the Bridewell on Corn Market Street and searched. So efficient was the searching that the North Main Street, normally the busiest of thoroughfares, looked practically deserted.

£500 Stolen in West Cork

Mr F. J. Hayes of the Provincial Bank in Schull, along with the bank porter, were proceeding to Ballydehob on a sidecar yesterday when they were held up some two miles outside Schull.

A bag containing £500 was taken. Other bags and documents were also taken but three bags were left on the road.

Mourneabbey Ambush Trial

The trial resumed today at Victoria Barracks of Cornelius Mulcahy, Patrick Ronayne, Michael Creedon and Thomas Mulcahy of Burnfort.

The case against the four was that on February 15 they “did levy war against His Majesty by attacking a detachment of his forces at Mourneabbey.

Cornelius Mulcahy stated that he rose at 2am on that date to attend Donoughmore Fair. His sister had his meals ready before he left the house at 3am. He took three cattle walking to Donoughmore which he reached at about 7am. He didn’t have a watch upon him.

He had hoped for £50 for the animals but the highest offer he received was £45 and he did not sell. He thought it was 9.30am or 10 when he left.

About two miles from home, he let the cattle go by the road while he went across the fields to Regans, Greenfield, to get wheaten straw for thatch. His intention was to pick the cattle up again having ordered the straw.

Going across a field, he noticed he was surrounded by military some 300 yards distant and took cover in a hedge to avoid them. He was not a member of the republican army or Sinn Féin.

The prosecution attempted to pick holes in his evidence. In response, Cornelius said his father had a 45-acre farm. His father had no shot gun. He said he was travelling about three miles an hour over the 14 miles. The cattle came back faster.

The cattle were two 2-year old heifers, coloured red with white spots and a yearling all red. The trial continues.

Nationwide news

There was pandemonium in Westport, Co. Mayo, this morning with volley after volley of gunfire kept up by Crown forces. Houses were wrecked with bombs and furniture was burned in reprisal for the ambush at Carrowkennedy.

Many left the town in advance or slept in the workhouse. The town presented a sad and bedraggled appearance today.

Ex-Sergeant Major Denis Linehan was confronted on Cork Street, Dublin, by three armed men. He turned and ran but was wounded by five bullets in his body. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and also hit, with Hannah Keegan, 12, later succumbing to her wounds.

The three children of John McCorkell, of Carrigart, Co. Donegal, went to herd cattle beside the seashore on Tuesday at noon and never returned. It is believed the three, aged 7, 5 and 4, were surrounded by the tide which runs in channels here and drowned. The only body recovered is that of Lizzie, 5, which will be removed for burial to Co. Longford by motor.

The railway station goods yard at Ballybunnion, Co. Kerry, was broken into and 54 bags of potatoes taken. Potatoes ended up strewn all about the station and the streets.

Arsenal in Dublin

A raid in Dublin last night by the Auxiliary Police revealed the biggest bomb store and arsenal that has yet been found in the city. Besides revolvers, rifles and ammunition, it contained 400 bombs.

The store was discovered in stables in the vicinity of Mountjoy Square. There were two boxes full of Webley revolvers and a shelf on which Colt and Mauser pistols, sighted up to 1,000 yards, were neatly laid out.