Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 21:37

Clonmel Commercials secure seven-point win over Nemo Rangers

The Tipperary side led by 2-4 to 0-6 at the break, and the final score was 2-15 to 1-11
Clonmel Commercials secure seven-point win over Nemo Rangers

Digital Desk Staff

In Saturday's big in the Munster Senior Football Championship clash, Cork champions Nemo Ranger were defeated by Clonmel Commercials on a margin of seven points.

The Tipperary side led by 2-4 to 0-6 at the break, and the final score was 2-15 to 1-11.

The margin would have been bigger, but Mark Cronin scored a consolation goal for the Cork side.

Clonmel dominated with Jason Lonergan and Sean O’Connor causing havoc for Nemo. The pair accounted for 1-10 between them.

O'Connor scored one of Clonmel's goals and the other came from  Colman Kennedy.

Clonmel will now face Limerick champions Newcastle West in the Munster semi-final.

More in this section

Rodrigo Bentancur’s late double earns Tottenham thrilling victory over Leeds Rodrigo Bentancur’s late double earns Tottenham thrilling victory over Leeds
Andy Farrell rates error-strewn Ireland win over Fiji ‘pretty underwhelming’ Andy Farrell rates error-strewn Ireland win over Fiji ‘pretty underwhelming’
Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s importance in Tottenham’s win over Leeds Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s importance in Tottenham’s win over Leeds
corktipperarynemo rangersmunster senior football championshipclonmel commercials
Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row

Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more