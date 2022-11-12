Clonmel Commercials secure seven-point win over Nemo Rangers

Digital Desk Staff

In Saturday's big in the Munster Senior Football Championship clash, Cork champions Nemo Ranger were defeated by Clonmel Commercials on a margin of seven points.

The Tipperary side led by 2-4 to 0-6 at the break, and the final score was 2-15 to 1-11.

The margin would have been bigger, but Mark Cronin scored a consolation goal for the Cork side.

Clonmel dominated with Jason Lonergan and Sean O’Connor causing havoc for Nemo. The pair accounted for 1-10 between them.

O'Connor scored one of Clonmel's goals and the other came from Colman Kennedy.

Clonmel will now face Limerick champions Newcastle West in the Munster semi-final.