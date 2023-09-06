Over 3.4m passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in August

James Cox

Just over 3.4 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport during August, a 12 per cent increase on the same period last year.

New figures published today by Dublin Airport operator DAA show that the number of passengers travelling in August was 12 per cent ahead of August 2022. The August total included around 200,000 transfer passengers.

Around 12 per cent more passengers have passed through Dublin Airport so far this year than the first eight months of last year.

Passenger numbers in the eight months to August totalled 22 million, with almost half of those (10.1 million) travelling during the busy summer months of June, July and August.

Dublin Airport recorded its second-busiest ever day in August with just shy of 119,000 passengers travelling through on Sunday, August 13th.

The top 10 most popular destinations for departing passengers from Dublin this summer were:

London Heathrow London Gatwick Amsterdam Schiphol Malaga Faro London Stansted Manchester Edinburgh Birmingham Barcelona

Meanwhile, 308,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport during the month of August, representing a 14 per cent increase on August 2022, making it the busiest August for passenger traffic in Cork since August 2008.

Tuesday, August 8th was the busiest day of August at Cork Airport and was also the busiest day of the year so far with almost 13,000 passengers flying that day.

The top 10 most popular destinations for departing passengers from Cork this summer were:

London Heathrow London Stansted Amsterdam Schiphol Manchester Faro Malaga Edinburgh London Gatwick Birmingham Barcelona Reus

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said: "“Passengers have been very positive about the standards they’ve received in Dublin Airport over the summer, with 97 out of every 100 passengers getting through security screening in under 20 minutes, which was even better than the 90 per cent target we set for ourselves.

"More than two thirds of passengers (71 per cent) have got through security in less than 10 minutes, with 90 per cent through in under 15 minutes. I want to express a sincere thanks to the team at Dublin Airport who have gone the extra mile for passengers this summer and delivered standards that are the envy of many other capital city airports all over Europe."