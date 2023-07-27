Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 13:58

Cork restaurateurs closing after 22 years as they don't want to pass costs on to customers

The owners of a restaurant in Mallow say they would rather close their doors than pass on rising costs to their customers
James Cox

The owners of a restaurant in Mallow say they would rather close their doors than pass on rising costs to their customers.

Wild Goose owners Jim and Noel O'Connell said that after 22 years of operating they are closing their restaurant in September, because of escalating energy and food prices.

In a statement on social media, they said the planned VAT increases have put further pressure on them, and they feel it is time to cease trading.

They have described the recent price hikes as painful, and they are not willing to increase their prices further.

Councillor Ken O'Flynn said if the Government does not intervene, this will be the first of many closures to come.

Mr O'Flynn told Newstalk: "This long established business of 22 years which is a fantastic service both to north and the city of Cork. A well known and well liked restaurant, doing everything right... business owners who were doing everything right, just couldn't survive and couldn't go on.

"It's indicative of what is going on across the country and I think this is going to be the first of many closures to come if Government doesn't interact and come up with good strong planning so that businesses can survive."

Cork restaurants Mallow VAT Wild Goose Jim O'Connell Noel O'Connell Ken O'Flynn
