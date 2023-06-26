One in four employees face AI fears

Katie Mellett

In a survey, conducted by FRS Recruitment, four out of ten Irish employers and one in four employees believe artificial intelligence (AI) will impact or replace their job in the future.

Those most worried were in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation sector with 53 per cent admitting they are concerned, followed by Charities and Not for Profit Organisations with 43 per cent, Banking and Financial Services with 38 per cent, Telecoms and Insurance with 33 per cent and Agriculture with 33 per cent.

Monaghan and Leitrim had the highest levels of concern with 43 per cent of people fearing that AI may impact or replace their jobs followed by Sligo with 37 per cent.

There was less worry expressed in the larger urban centres with only 19 per cent believing AI will affect them in Dublin, 27 per cent in Cork, 23 per cent in Galway and 22 per cent in Limerick.

The FRS Recruitment Employment Insights survey also showed that as many as six out of ten employees say they would be willing to change jobs for a salary increase of 25 per cent or less, with one in five being willing to move for a 10 per cent increase in their pay.

Nearly three quarters of workers expect to receive a pay rise in the next 12 months and 43 per cent believe they are underpaid for their current role, saying their salary does not adequately reflect their position.

More than half of employees believe they are more likely to secure their desired wages by changing jobs and more than half are of the view that a change in employer will make them more likely to progress in their careers.

A total of 4,347 people participated in this year’s survey, which was conducted in April 2023. FRS Recruitment has been undertaking this research every year since 2009.

The cost of living is also having an impact on the recruitment market, with 64 per cent of employers saying inflation has impacted their recruitment outlook while 56 per cent of employees also say they are more likely to seek new employment due to rising costs.

On the issue of remote working, 9 out of 10 employees believe they are either more productive or just as productive when working from home. Despite these findings, 4 out of 10 employers have been pressing their employees to spend more time in the office over the last year.

The housing shortage is also having an impact on the employment market with almost 4 out of 10 employees (38%) saying a lack of accommodation makes them more likely to seek new employment.

Lynne McCormack, general manager with FRS Recruitment said: "These are the issues that are occupying the employment market at present and this research illustrates where the market perspectives are on many of these topics."

"With 4 out of 10 employers and 1 in 4 employees of the belief that AI will impact or replace their jobs in the future, this is clearly an area that a significant portion of the workforce are mindful of and will be watching how it evolves in the coming months and years."