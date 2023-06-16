Man charged with Cork city stabbing appears in court

Olivia Kelleher

A 29-year-old man accused of stabbing another man in the neck with a broken bottle in Cork city centre has been denied bail.

Aaron Babbington, of Churchfield Avenue in Churchfield, Cork city, appeared before Cork District Court on Friday charged with assault causing harm to Jason Butler at Grand Parade in Cork on Wednesday evening.

Mr Butler (32) remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Det Garda Patrick Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, adding that Mr Babbington made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Russell objected to bail arising out of the gravity of the offence.

He added:“I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14th, 2023, at 7.38pm, the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Mr Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.”

The garda alleged the offence was witnessed by a number of members of the public, including children.

Gardaí arrested Babbington near the scene shortly after the alarm was raised.

Det Garda Russell alleged the accused was identifiable on CCTV in the area, and expressed concern that Mr Babbington “would make approaches to witnesses if granted bail”.

He said Mr Butler had sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition in hospital.

“This is a very serious incident where the injured party received life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

“It happened in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children.”

Det Garda Russell added that Mr Babbington has a serious alcohol addiction, claiming he is a “danger to himself and other members of the public”.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said gardaí could apply for an order excluding his client from Cork city centre. However, Det Garda Russell said Mr Babbington would not comply with such conditions.

He added that Mr Babbington would be incapable of attending court if granted bail due to the severity of his alcoholism.

Describing the case as a “serious matter”, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Babbington in custody until his next court appearance on June 22nd.