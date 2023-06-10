Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 12:23

GAA legend Teddy McCarthy remembered as 'humble, gifted' person at funeral

GAA legend Teddy McCarthy has been remembered as a "humble, gifted person" at his funeral mass today
GAA legend Teddy McCarthy remembered as 'humble, gifted' person at funeral

James Cox

GAA legend Teddy McCarthy has been remembered as a "humble, gifted person" at his funeral mass today.

The Cork football and hurling star died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 57.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and the aides-de-camp to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins are among those at his funeral in his native Glanmire.

Secretary of his local club Sarsfields Alan McNamara remembered his successes.

Mr McNamara said: "In 1990, Teddy McCarthy became the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football championship medals in the same year.

"The hurling team was captained by Tomás Mulcahy and the footballers by Larry Tomkins, and they now bring the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire cups to the altar."

More in this section

Businessman released on bailed over €140,000 drug bust Businessman released on bailed over €140,000 drug bust
Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision
Bus Éireann looking to spend €30 million on electric charges for buses Bus Éireann looking to spend €30 million on electric charges for buses
gaacorkmicheal martincork gaaglanmirehurlinggaelic footballteddy mccarthy
Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry

Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more