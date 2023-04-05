Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 20:22

Murder investigation launched after woman killed in Limerick

The woman was fatally assaulted at a residential property on the Dock Road in Limerick City
Muireann Duffy

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was fatally assault in Limerick City earlier this week.

The woman was assaulted at a residential property on the Dock Road at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination of the woman's body has since been carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. Gardaí said the results of the examination are not being shared for operational reasons.

An incident room has been set up at Henry Street Garda station and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

A garda statement on Wednesday evening confirmed members of the technical bureau are continuing to examine the scene.

Anyone with information, including those with camera footage from the Dock Road and O'Curry Street areas between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday, are being asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

