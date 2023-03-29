Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 11:05

More properties attacked amid dispute between loyalist drug gangs

The petrol bomb and brick-throwing incidents happened in the Bangor and Newtownards area on Tuesday night.
More properties attacked amid dispute between loyalist drug gangs

By David Young, PA

Several more properties have been attacked in Co Down in incidents linked to an ongoing feud between rival loyalist paramilitary drug gangs.

Police believe the petrol bomb and brick-throwing incidents on Tuesday evening in the Bangor and Newtownards area are part of the recent dispute between drug dealing factions of the Ulster Defence Association.

The first incident happened at 9.20pm when a house was petrol bombed in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor.

Ten minutes later damage was caused to a property in the Glenbrook Road area of Newtownards.

 

It was reported at least two men threw bricks through the front window of the house and poured petrol onto the driveway.

At 9.40pm police received a further report of a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in the Wallace Place area of Newtownards.

PSNI North Down and Ards District Commander Johnston McDowell appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry,” he said.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported on Tuesday evening. I would also like to extend my thanks to our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended.”

On Monday police provided details of attacks on eight properties since last Wednesday, including pipe bomb and petrol bomb incidents.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties in the last week.

Police have increased their presence in the Bangor and Newtownards area in response to the recent UDA-linked attacks.

More in this section

No confidence motion being debated in the Dáil as Government defends its decision No confidence motion being debated in the Dáil as Government defends its decision
Varadkar accuses opposition of ‘performative anger’ over evictions Varadkar accuses opposition of ‘performative anger’ over evictions
Hospital overcrowding: 635 patients on trolleys amid 'unacceptable' conditions Hospital overcrowding: 635 patients on trolleys amid 'unacceptable' conditions
attackspsnico downbangornewtownardsloyalistsulster defence associationdrug gangs
Government survives no-confidence vote

Government survives no-confidence vote

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more