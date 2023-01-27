Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 17:47

M11 closed in both directions due to serious collision

The road has been closed between junctions 23 and 24, for Gorey and Enniscorthy
Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a serious traffic collisions on the M11 Southbound.

The road has been closed in both directions between junctions 23 and 24, for Gorey and Enniscorthy, while the scene is being attended by emergency personnel.

"As emergency services are still attending, no further information is available at this time," a statement from gardaí said.

It is understood one of the vehicles involved in the collision may have overturned and it is believed that the air ambulance is also at the scene.



