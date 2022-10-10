Seven closure orders issued by Food Safety Authority in September

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served seven closure orders on various food businesses in September.

Some of the reasons for the issuing of the orders included the presence of dead rodents and rodent droppings on premises, poor contamination control and a lack of facilities for monitoring food temperature. Businesses were also served for inadequate staff training regarding food safety.

Three of the seven businesses were located in Dublin.

Two closure notices were served under the FSAI Act of 1998: Bow Lane Restaurant, on Aungier Street in Dublin, and Rustic Stone cafe, on South Great George's Street, also in the capital.

A further five closure orders were served under EU regulations. They are Lee Kee Chinese Restaurant, on 100a Parnell Street, Dublin 1; Ocean Palace, Unit 8A, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Blackcastle, Navan, Co Meath; Homesavers, Unit 10, City East Retail Park, Ballysimon, Limerick; Food business operated by Stillorgan Trading Post Limited trading as Swift Fine Foods at Unit 4, Cooltrimegish Business Park, Laragh, Castleblayney, Monaghan; and King Pizza, Knocknagree, Co Cork.

Seven Enforcement Orders served on food businesses in September. To read the full press release, please see: https://t.co/qvrvvVv2tV @HSELive pic.twitter.com/ECeBiwtCbj — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) October 10, 2022

Commenting on the closure orders served in September, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said that a lack of pest control procedures is unacceptable.

"It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control.

"However, time after time, environmental health officers are finding incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety and hygiene.

"All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat at all times.

"Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, to contact us via our online complaint form and we will investigate," she added.