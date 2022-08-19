Infant dies in fatal road collision in Co Roscommon

Amy Blaney

An infant has died in a fatal road traffic collision in Co Roscommon.

The collision occurred shortly after 9am when a jeep collided with a male infant near Ballinagare on Friday morning.

The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased.

His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.