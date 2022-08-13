Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 11:24

Heatwave likely to be declared as temperatures hit 25 degrees for fifth day in a row

Irish Water says overnight shutdowns have been introduced in parts of West Cork, Kerry and Galway, with more on the way.
Heatwave likely to be declared as temperatures hit 25 degrees for fifth day in a row

A heatwave is likely to be officially declared on Saturday, if temperatures exceed 25 degrees for a fifth day in a row.

Met Éireann expects highs of 31 degrees in places, as its yellow temperature warning remains in place until Monday.

The forecaster is also warning of cloud in some areas, with possible thundery showers and hail around the midlands.

Saturday will be hot and sunny with highest temperatures of 26 to 31 degrees, locally higher in parts of Leinster and Munster.

Some cloud will bubble up later in the afternoon and evening bringing a few showers, some of these possibly heavy and thundery with hail particularly around the midlands.

Most areas will have a light northeasterly wind but there will be a sea breeze and this will keep temperatures slightly lower near coasts.

Saturday night will be warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 19 degrees. Most areas will be dry with clear spells but a few showers possibly continuing for a time early in the night in Ulster and Connacht and some of these may be heavy.

Sunday

Sunday will be another hot day with temperatures reaching 25 to 30 degrees, although it won't be as hot in the north and northwest.

Most parts of the country will be dry and sunny during the morning but there will be a few showers in northern areas, possibly heavy.

Through the course of the afternoon and evening, scattered heavy and thundery showers will develop across the country some of these with hail.

Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding. Winds will be light and variable.

The good weather is set to turn to heavy downpours by Monday as the country is set to cool down rapidly to temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

Water

Meanwhile, high temperatures have prompted water restrictions to prevent a drought.

Irish Water says overnight shutdowns have been introduced in parts of West Cork, Kerry and Galway, with more on the way.

37 water supply plants have been impacted by the hot and dry conditions, and a further 60 are being closely monitored.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has issued an orange high fire risk warning, effective until Tuesday morning.

The public is reminded not to use barbeques or open fires, especially in wooded or grassland areas.

 

 

More in this section

Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak
Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone
Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash
met eireannheatwaveirish wateryellow weather warningforest fireshigh temperaturesdroughtwater conservation
Local farmers praised for assisting firefighters in Wexford blaze

Local farmers praised for assisting firefighters in Wexford blaze

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more