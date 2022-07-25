RNLI lifeboat in Cork assists 13-metre yacht with engine difficulties

Kenneth Fox

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat was requested to launch shortly before noon on Monday to assist a 13-metre steel hulled yacht on passage from Youghal to Crosshaven that had engine difficulties.

The yacht, with three crew on board alerted Valentia Coast Guard as they were approaching Roches Point that they had engine problems, and with a North Westerly wind blowing over 25 knots along with a one to two metre sea running, felt it prudent not to attempt entering Cork Harbour, under sail alone.

The lifeboat volunteers of Aidan O’Conner, Susanne Deane, Norman Jackson and Claire Morgan launched and met the yacht at Roches

Point. Susanne Deane boarded the yacht and organised the lines for the tow, before the vessel was brought to Crosshaven Boatyard, where she was safely berthed.

The lifeboat returned to station, was washed down, refuelled and declared ready for service once more at 1.15pm.