Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 20:41

Shakira and Camila Cabello sit front row at Viktor and Rolf’s eye-popping haute couture show

The pop stars were among celebrities attending the Paris event. By Katie Wright.
Shakira and Camila Cabello sit front row at Viktor and Rolf’s eye-popping haute couture show

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Latina pop stars Shakira and Camila Cabello sat next to each other on the front row of the Viktor and Rolf haute couture show in Paris.

Colombian singer Shakira wore a white coat featuring a 3D ‘No’ slogan from the brand’s autumn/winter 2018 collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicolas Rahhal (@hautecoutureglobal)


Cuban-born Cabello was dressed in a voluminous black lace mini dress and black platform heels.

The pair were seen chatting as guests took their seats and waited for the show to begin.

A model wears a creation for the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

Marking 30 years since Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren founded their label in Paris, the autumn/winter collection saw the designers – known for their avant-garde designs – reimagining some of their most iconic looks in the form of swimwear.

One bikini-clad model walked the runway with ‘Dream on’ emblazoned across her body, while another wore a bright yellow swimsuit with an ‘I wish you well’ slogan attached.

A model wears a creation for the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

Another look referenced last season’s internet-breaking ‘Late stage capitalism waltz’ collection, which featured dresses that appeared to float in mid-air.

The updated version comprised of a nude-coloured swimsuit, worn by the model, and a pink, yellow and blue replica that floated alongside her.

A model wears a creation for the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

Several models wore swimwear ‘accessorised’ with what appeared to be effigies of Viktor and Rolf.

One of the headless, tuxedo-clad mannequins sat on the models’ shoulders while others were slung around their torsos.

A model wears a creation for the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

The Dutch duo – who also have a bridalwear line – took their bow at the end of the show wearing the same tuxedos.

There was even a bridal swimsuit – a white halterneck-style, complete with flowing train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by declanchan (@declanchan)

The most mind-boggling outfit came with the finale, and didn’t involve swimwear.

The model wore a tuxedo with red high heels and was draped with three mannequins: one on her shoulders, one on her back and one dragging along the floor with its sleeves tied round her waist.

It was a suitably surreal finish from the pair, who love to poke fun at fashion.

Designers Viktor Horsting, left, and Rolf Snoeren accept applause after the conclusion of the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection
(Michel Euler/PA)

More in this section

Kit Connor: I don't regret coming out, in many ways it was really empowering Kit Connor: I don't regret coming out, in many ways it was really empowering
Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19 Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19
Daniel Radcliffe: It’s a privilege to take time off work to spend time with son Daniel Radcliffe: It’s a privilege to take time off work to spend time with son
celebrityfashionfashion and beautypariscamila cabellohaute coutureshakirafashion weeklifestyle newsviktor and rolfcelebrity fashionviktor & rolfrolf snoerenviktor horsting
Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

Netflix hit Sex Education to end after upcoming fourth series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more