Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 15:52

Brad Pitt’s champagne to be served at the Oscars

The Hollywood star produces Rosé Champagne in France.
By Prudence Wade, PA

Brad Pitt’s bubbly will be the only champagne served at the 95th Oscars next month.

Fleur de Miraval in France calls itself the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne, and is produced in a collaborative project by Hollywood star Pitt and two other families.

This is the second year in a row Fleur de Miraval will be served at the Oscars, which are taking place on March 12th in Los Angeles.

Champagne Fleur de Miraval
(Champagne Fleur de Miraval/PA)

Pitt, 59, missed out on a nomination for his role in Damien Chazelle’s film Babylon, but there are plenty of other stars up for big awards.

Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy have received their first best actor nominations, and Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are both up for the best actress gong.

Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne currently retails for £310 on The Champagne Company’s website (thechampagnecompany.com).

Pitt purchased Chateau Miraval SA, a French company comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2008.

Brad Pitt
(Alamy/PA)

The Miraval estate is located in the village of Correns in south-eastern France, and was reportedly bought by the couple for around €25 million.

It has since been the centre of an ongoing dispute between the couple over Jolie selling her stake in the vineyard to a Russian oligarch.

Pitt has also launched a skincare brand out of the Miraval estate – called Le Domaine, the genderless line of products uses the antioxidants found in grapes.

