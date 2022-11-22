Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 10:26

Justin Bieber says wife Hailey is 'my favourite human' in birthday post

The Sorry singer said the US model ‘made life magic’ in a social media post to mark his wife’s 26th birthday
Justin Bieber says wife Hailey is 'my favourite human' in birthday post

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber described his wife Hailey Bieber as “my favourite human being” as he wished her a happy 26th birthday.

The Sorry singer said the US model “made life magic” and that he was “obsessed with everything about you” in a touching Instagram post to mark the occasion.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21.

They exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

Sharing a selection of pictures of them together, the singer wrote in all capital letters: “Happy Birfday (in Japan) to my favourite human being xoxo.

“You make life magic…obsessed with everything about you. Love bum bum.”

It comes after the couple both experienced medical issues earlier this year.

Justin was forced to postpone a number of his US Justice world tour dates earlier this year, amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition which can cause facial paralysis.

Hailey was also admitted to hospital in March after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” and later had surgery on a heart defect.

More in this section

Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks 'just how I imagined' Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks 'just how I imagined'
Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity for first time Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity for first time
Corrie star Sue Cleaver hadn’t planned on discussing adoption on I’m A Celebrity Corrie star Sue Cleaver hadn’t planned on discussing adoption on I’m A Celebrity
japanjustin biebershowbizinstagramhailey bieberbieber26happy birthdayramsay hunt syndrome
Prince Harry thanks Elton John for his friendship with his mother

Prince Harry thanks Elton John for his friendship with his mother

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more