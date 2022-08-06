Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 08:48

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship - reports

The Hollywood power couple – colloquially known as ‘Kete’ – have reportedly ended the relationship on amicable terms, according to US media outlets
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split up after nine months of dating.

The Hollywood power couple – colloquially known as “Kete” – have ended the relationship on amicable terms, according to US media outlets.

It comes four months after they made their official red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May.


The couple sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Kardashian (41) confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Details of the romance were shared in the Disney+ series The Kardashians, which concluded in June.

Although Davidson did not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out how the couple met among other intimate details.

The relationship has caused tension with West, who made a string of online attacks against Davidson and released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single earlier in 2022.

The couple had married in 2014 and share four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

