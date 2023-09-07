A busy time on Cork's stages... so much to see at Sounds for a Safe Harbour festival

SOUNDS From A Safe Harbour opens today and continues until Sunday, with an unmissable four days of music, dance, literature, theatre, and conversation in events both ticketed and free.

Curated by Festival Director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh, it’s a packed programme, check it out online at https://soundsfromasafeharbour.com/

Canadian Leslie Feist is at the Opera House tonight, for example, showcasing her new album, Multitudes, and the European premiere of Bonny Light Horseman is on tomorrow, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames. Also tomorrow night, Max Porter is presenting SHY, an evening of storytelling, at the Pav on Carey’s Lane, with special music guests.

Enda Walsh will be sharing a section of a work in progress, in Untitled Song Cycle presented by the Abbey at Cork Arts Theatre on Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 1pm. This is a new collaboration by Walsh and Galway composer and performer Anna Mullarkey, sung by Aoife Duffin, with projections by Jack Phelan.

Get your tickets quick - they’re going fast!

Bridesmaids must end tonight at the Everyman, so get down there for your share in the hilarity.

On Saturday and Sunday, see How To Be a Dancer in Seventy Two Thousand Easy Lessons, also part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour.

Tuesday brings Flight, Jonathan Dove’s darkly comedic and moving opera, from Opera Collective. Loosely based on the real-life story of an Iranian refugee stranded at Charles de Gaulle airport, Paris, for 18 years, the opera unfolds around his interaction with storm-grounded travellers.

The following night, Wednesday, September 13, Islands in the Stream celebrates the queen and king of country music - Dolly Parton and the late, great Kenny Rogers. Bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Paul Hillier is at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

Or perhaps you are yearning for something peaceful and inspiring? In that case, head for St Fin Barre’s Cathedral next Thursday night, September 14, when the Chamber Choir of Ireland present In Paradisum, led by Grammy-winning conductor, Paul Hillier.

The programme includes O Holy Father Nicholas by Arvo Pärt of Estonia; Requiem by Ireland’s Rhona Clarke; and How to Fold the Wind by Caroline Shaw of the USA. The first piece, by Arvo Pärt, was actually composed for the re-opening of St Nicholas’ church at Ground Zero. Destroyed in the 2001 terrorist attacks, the church has now been reborn as a shrine for pilgrims of all religions from all over the world. It’s going to be a supremely beautiful evening in unbeatable surroundings. 7.30pm start.

Booking through the Opera House on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

The great little Glen Theatre in Banteer has just proudly announced its Autumn/Winter programme, kicking off this weekend with the evergreen Red Hurley on Saturday night.

October brings Gerry Guthrie and his full band in concert, Johnny McEvoy, and A Night at the Theatre with Groucho.

And more to come - we will keep you posted! All shows start 8pm sharp. Bookings on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.

Finally, don’t forget Culture Night on Friday, September 22, with a dizzying programme of events all over the city and county, including two very different late night shows in the city - Candy’s Sweet As Circus Cabaret at Marina Market, and Faoi Choim na hOíche at City Hall, when Cork’s Electronic Music Council will present workshops, exhibitions and music.

There will be shows and events everywhere, from concert bands and orchestras to 40ft dragon puppets, see https://culturenight.ie/location/cork-city/. Or check out https://culturenightcorkcounty.ie/, and get planning!