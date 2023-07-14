5 things to see at Mallow Arts Festival

Andy Wilson

Thursday July 27, Keppler’s Cellar Bar, 8.30pm, free

A veteran singer and songwriter on the city’s music scene, and a longtime facilitator of open-mic nights and DIY gigs, Andy Wilson plays an acoustic solo session in the basement bar.

Cónal Creedon

Friday July 28, Philip’s Bookshop, 11am, free

Cork’s writer laureate reads from most recent literary effort “Art Imitating Life Imitating Death”, with Flor O’Rahilly accompanying on guitar.

The Frank and Walters

Friday July 28, Hibernian Hotel Munster Room, 8pm, €25

Fresh in the public consciousness amid the impending return of TV comedy sensation the Young Offenders, and working on both a new album and 30th-anniversary celebrations for the ‘Trains, Boats and Planes’ album, the Franks make a long-awaited Mallow stop.

Jack O’Rourke

Saturday July 29, St James’ Church, 8pm, €20

With lockdown album ‘Wild Place’ in the rear view mirror, Cork singer-songwriter will be sharing new work and interpretations alongside a songbook of singles in the surrounds of St James’.

Elaine Howley

Saturday July 29, Kepplers’ Cellar Bar, 10.30pm, free

Elaine Howley's solo work stretches past her time in outfits like The Altered Hours, Crevice and Morning Veils, and into an ether between ambient explorations and Casiotone pop, informed equally by memory and feeling - which ought to make for a surreal experience down those stairs at Keppler’s.