5 gigs to see at Quarter Block Party  

Flowers at Night and Mantua

Friday, July 14, Live at St Luke’s, St Luke’s Cross, 8pm

A very special show, taking place on the stage of Live At St Luke’s, the former Church of Ireland church on St Luke’s cross, with limited capacity. Electronic artist Flowers at Night specialises in ambience, shoegaze-reminiscent textures, and sonic exploration, while Mantua, the experimental project of singer and songwriter Elaine Malone, sees the Limerick-born artist explore the fringes of her own inner musical life.

Elaine Howley and Maija Sofia

Saturday, July 15, Coughlan’s, Douglas Street, 4pm

A double-header of leading lights in Irish music to kick off Saturday for QBP. Altered Hours frontwoman Elaine Howley’s solo body of work betrays, in equal measure, pathos, improvisational acumen, and a fearlessness in melding the avant-garde with matters of the heart. Galway singer and songwriter Maija Sofia has long explored the territory between love, mysticism and the historic moment, and upcoming LP True Love is set to bring these inquiries into sharp focus.

Junk Drawer and Listening Face

Saturday, July 15, Coughlan’s, Douglas Street, 7pm

Belfast indie outfit Junk Drawer reside somewhere between post-punk, psychedelia and kosmiche - turning their keen musical hands and weary cultural eye on the mundanities of daily life in the late-capitalist panopticon. Meanwhile, local gig-hawks will be keen to get an earful of Listening Face, a new band “brought together by a mutual love of model trains and kitchen devices”, as per their own bio, including members of Hope is Noise, Slow Motion Heroes, and the Frank and Walters.

Sunwell Tapes Showcase

Sunday, July 16, PLUGD Records, Coal Quay, 7.30pm

Cork music collective Sunwell Tapes, a woman-founded group of gig organisers and facilitators, have quietly been putting down foundations in the local scene, including gigs in non-pub spaces like Rebel Reads bookshop and Sexual Violence Centre Cork, as well as hosting Community Centre Discos in secret locations. The crew promises a showcase of local talent, in the cosy surrounds of one of the pillars of the city’s musical life, PLUGD Records.

Craic Boi Mental, An Carthach and Raja Baal

Sunday, July 16, Cork Opera House Green Room, 9pm

He’s the Cork City Legend - and Ireland’s Greatest Popstar checks in at Cork Opera House for a rare Leeside gig, having sold out houses in the UK and US with his lo-fi beats and idiosyncratic rhymes. Bring a packet of Polos - no word yet as to whether pink Lucozade will be available at the bar. Also on the lineup: beats from An Carthach, and sparkling songcraft from former O Emperor man Raja Baal.

Links for tickets to all gigs available at: https://linktr.ee/quarter_cork