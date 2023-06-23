Macroom is all set to rock again with big music fest

In terms of The Frank and Walters playing Macroom, Paul remarks that while they didn’t play there at the very start of their career, they’ve had a longstanding relationship with the town.
The band’s live shows are renowned and as Paul explains their mindset you can see it’s no accident they are so successful.
The new songs he has written will take more time to be heard.
The Macroom Music Fest isn’t just about having one big concert in the town, as Killian Lynch, the festival’s organiser explained: “Macroom has a large community feel about it. It is great to see a real buzz with our Music Trail, we have the opportunity to showcase it to its full potential.”
The series of concerts on Friday, June 23, features five acts who are well known throughout the county in as many venues. The Music Trail features The Two Drops in Murrays bar, Jack Healy will perform in JC Murphys bar, Darren Nash is playing in TP Cotters bar, Kaboosh in Granvilles bar with Jamie and Jono performing in the Castle Hotel. All are free entry and supported, organised in association with the Local Business Association, and The Lee Valley Enterprise Board as well as community volunteers.
- Macroom Music Fest runs this weekend, with a town-wide music trail. The Frank and Walters, Mundy, and The Riptide Movement will play the town square on Saturday, and a family day takes place in the Castle Grounds on Sunday. For tickets and details, go to www.macroommusicfest.ie.