Jack O'Rourke looking forward to performing Live At The Marquee in Cork 

If this all seems removed from his usual musical guise, crooning at the keys of a piano, perhaps you have missed the many projects he has become involved in since the release of his second album, Wild Place, in November 2021. These include participating in a celebration of the late songsmith John Prine at Vicar Street, a tribute to the music of Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy with his friends at the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and earlier this year a turn at the Cork Proms where he sang the music of The Beatles accompanied by the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra.
Jack O’Rourke is a special guest of Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra at Live At The Marquee on June 23.