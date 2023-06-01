Live At The Marquee: The need-to-knows

- Live at the Marquee 2023 happens on Monahan Road, in Cork city’s docklands, by The Marina and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
- The 202 and 202A from Merchant’s Quay will bring you out, and it’s a 20-minute walk from the same place, with crowds flocking to the venue, so the risk of getting lost is relatively low - if you’re looking for it on Google Maps, the Eircode is T12 AX77.
- There are a small number of parking spots that can be booked in advance through Ticketmaster, starting at €8 per car - there is very limited parking in the vicinity and organisers usually ask that attendees respect local residents.
- Also on the lineup are The Frames, Bingo Loco XXL, UK popstars like Mimi Webb and Olly Murs, and the One Day electronic music event, headlined by DJ Sonny Fodera, as well as comedian Tommy Tiernan - who's operating a ‘phoneless’ gig on June 8 and 15, asking patrons to place their phones in a Yondr pouch to store for the duration.
- All gates open at 6.30pm, with acts typically taking stage between 8pm and 9pm, finishing up for a 10.30pm curfew - with the exception of the One Day Festival on June 24, when gates will open at 2pm, and the first act will be on stage by 3pm.
- Live at the Marquee will be entirely cashless this year, with alcoholic drinks ranging from €4 to €10, bottled water costing €3, and a free water point in the lobby of the main tent. Food will be available onsite, but as far as your writer could see on opening night, no vegetarian or vegan alternatives were available.