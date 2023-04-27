Giggles galore on Cork stage this week... and something for the football-mad and rock fans too

ONE of the rock world’s greatest icons is celebrated tonight (Thursday April 27) at the Opera House when Some Guys Have All The Luck, direct from the West End, recreates the career of Rod Stewart. 8pm start (if there are any tickets left!)

The following night (Friday April 28), Bernard Casey swings on to Leeside with his new comedy show Cute Hoorism, explaining how one keeps ahead in modern day Ireland. (Incidentally, did you know there is a beer called Cute Hoor? It’s brewed in the Midlands, around Tullamore or thereabouts.)

On Saturday (April 29), a complete change with The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight, featuring the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra with legendary rock and metal tracks from some of the greatest.

For the football-mad, next Thursday, May 4, sees An Audience with Liverpool Legends, featuring Ronnie Whelan, Steve McMahon and Jan Molby, and hosted by Jed Stone. There are 100 opportunities for a Meet and Greet beforehand also, for photos and signatures. (extra fee). Book now! Meet and Greet 6pm, show 7.30pm.

Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or log onto www.corkoperahouse.ie.

At the Everyman tonight, An Evening With Michael Harding offers the opportunity to join one of Ireland’s master-storytellers who will be reading from his latest book, All The Things Left Unsaid.

Andrew Maxwell plays the Everyman venue on Friday night.

Tomorrow night, Friday, Andrew Maxwell brings his critically acclaimed show Krakatoa to Cork. Winner of the many awards, Maxwell has also been on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and Have I Got News For You.

On Saturday night, the Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh are in town, with their rock revue, A Common Thread. Soulful harmonies, exciting riffs, blistering guitars and unforgettable songs from Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles among others. 8pm start.

And advance notice of something special for opera buffs on Saturday, May 6, when Irish National Opera stage Massenet’s Werther, performed in a new orchestration by Richard Peirson. Sung in French with English subtitles, this will be a must.

Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

The new season of 10x10 Minute Plays at the Cork Arts Theatre is running all this week, offering an intriguing mix of short works, with something for all tastes. From over 200 plays submitted, just ten were chosen, and these are:

A Viewing by Trevor Suthers; Before Dawn by Marion Wyatt; Captivity by Karl Minns; Framed for Murder by Seán Creagh; Infrequent Flier by Barry Wood; Ritual Dance by Theresa Ryder; The Room Upstairs by Eithne Horgan; The Waiting Room by Philip O’Byrne; Views from a Window by Shilpa Varma; and When All Around You by Tony Domaille.

Where else can you see ten different little playlets on one evening? 8pm nightly until Saturday.

Next week at Cork Arts Theatre, Kinsale College of FET, Drama Department presents Moliere’s wonderful farce, The Miser, directed by Belinda Wild who has set it in the Roaring Twenties. May 3, 7.30pm. Bookings: https://corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.

Or you can catch The Miser at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre in Kinsale on May 5 & 6 at 7.30pm plus May 7 at 2.30pm. Bookings: https://kinsalecampus.ie/

The story of Sean Moylan, Irish Revolutionary, can be seen at the Glen Theatre in Banteer this Saturday night. Written and performed by Michael Patric, (An Cailín Ciúin, Smother, Frontier), and directed by Geoff Gould, the play relives dramatic key events during the Irish War of Independence, through the eyes of a man who risked his life for his country.

Actor Michael Patric is a local Banteer man in fact, and his grandmother - coming up to a lively 98 - will be there. 8pm start. Booking on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.