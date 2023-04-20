Dance inspired by Joyce’s Ulysses takes to the Cork stage

TONIGHT (Thursday April 20) at the Everyman, Crokey Plays presents Celebration Ireland, a fast-moving two-hour show that, as the title suggests, celebrates all things Irish.

Tomorrow and Saturday (April 21 and 22), join Corkonian PJ Kirby as he brings his first solo comedy, Cliché, concerning a gay man with an identify crisis, to The Everyman.

On Sunday night, it’s that great Noel Coward comedy, Blithe Spirit, presented by Kilmeen Drama Group.

Blithe Spirit by Kilmeen Drama Group plays at the Everyman on Sunday

Next Thursday, April 27, an evening with the ever-popular Michael Harding, who will be reading from his latest book, All The Things Left Unsaid.

And the Everyman has just announced its big summer production, opening in early August. It will be that gripping Tennessee Williams classic, The Glass Menagerie. More on that as the date draws nearer, but we thought we would let you know in case you have summer visitors who would like to see it.

Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Foil, Arms & Hog are back home and at the Opera House right now, until Saturday, With over a billion views online, live performance is still where they really thrive.

On Sunday night, Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers is hosting a night of music, comedy, local talent and sport there, with a fundraising concert in aid of the school.

Wednesday next, April 26 sees the Liz Roche Dance Company on stage at the Opera House with Yes And Yes, a brand-new dance piece which takes its title from the final chapter of Joyce’s Ulysses, and explores the sensuality, absurdity, release, and resignation of the book in movement. Only one night, so grab a chance of seeing something new and extraordinary.

Booking for this and all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

The new season of 10x10 Minute Plays is running at the Cork Arts Theatre, until Saturday. The final selection includes A Viewing by Trevor Suthers ; Before Dawn by Marion Wyatt; Captivity by Karl Minns; Framed For Murder by Seán Creagh; Infrequent Flier by Barry Wood; Ritual Dance by Theresa Ryder; The Room Upstairs by Eithne Horgan; The Waiting Room by Philip O’Byrne; Views From A Window by Shilpa Varma; and When All Around You by Tony Domaille. A great way to see new ideas and dramas in this capsule format. 8pm start nightly. 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

UCC Musical Theatre Society is at the Firkin Crane from tonight until Saturday with All Shook Up, a Broadway hit inspired by the plot of Twelfth Night and the music of Elvis Presley. Natalie, a feisty mechanic, lives in the small Mid-Western town of ‘Broken Hearted Lovers’. One day a roustabout named Chad turns up on a motorbike, and, with a guitar in his hand, is ready to change this town with his rock and roll music. Natalie falls instantly in love, but the mayor is determined to get rid of the roustabout who threatens the town’s rigid rules. Does Chad fall for Natalie? And will the mayor give in and allow music in the town once again? Does love win in the end? Better get up to the Firkin Crane and find out!

Directed by Matt Pallister Kehoe, choreographed by Dylan O’Keeffe, with musical director Lucia Shmetterer and conductor Rachel Rentz. 7.30pm start.

Booking: https://dancecorkfirkincrane.ie or 021 450 7487.

Eleanor Shanley.

Eleanor Shanley appears at the Glen Theatre in Banteer this Saturday, April 22. One of Ireland’s most loved and respected vocalists, Eleanor’s many solo performances and recordings in her long, rich career are as memorable as her body of work in collaborative projects with people like Ronnie Drew, Mike Hanrahan, Donal Lunny, Garadice, and many more.

Her most recent album is Cancion De Amor, with classical guitarist John Feeley. A great evening in store there. Booking on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.