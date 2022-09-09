Where to find new music in Cork

Specialist radio shows remain an accessible way to get caught up on broader events in Irish music - veteran Cork DJ Michael Carr oversees Select Irish, Sunday nights at 6pm on 96fm, while RedFM’s (104-106fm) Green on Red has been focusing on homegrown Irish music of all genres on the Sunday night slot for over two decades - catch that at 7pm on Sundays. Both shows are available for on-demand streaming online after broadcast…

UCC 98.3FM is the home of music shows like Underground of Happiness, hosted by Orange Fettishes man Conor O’Toole, as well as Jim Comic’s Centrifuge show, and a number of historical documentaries as well as the station’s usual weekly run of student-made programming - more info at https://www.ucc.ie/en/983fm/… Dublin broadcaster Dublin Digital Radio features Cork-made fare aplenty, including Elaine Howley's Cosmosis...

National radio isn’t short of ways and means of getting caught up on new tunes… RTÉ 2FM’s (92FM) Dublin studios put out five hours a night of new music from 7pm til midnight from Sundays to Thursdays, overseen by Tara Kumar, Jenny Greene and Dan Hegarty… Raidió na Gaeltachta’s (93FM) An Taobh Tuathail is at the absolute cutting edge of alternative music broadcasting, Mondays to Fridays from 10pm…

The state broadcaster’s Cork office also handles a good amount of music output, including John Creedon’s RTÉ Radio 1 (88-90FM) show on weekday evenings from 8pm to 10pm, and Rising Time, usually overseen from 5am on weekday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1 by Cork’s Lilian Smith. North Cork man Ray Cuddihy also oversees the incredible Mise Freshin’, drawing connections between modern sounds and music tradition, every Bank Holiday Monday on RTÉ Radio 1. All of these shows are available on-demand at RTE.ie…

Podcasting has allowed for a wider net to be cast on different genres of music, and Irish Examiner man Eoghan O’Sullivan’s The Point of Everything has been an example of the best of the medium’s capabilities, featuring interviews and audio from all corners of Irish independent music… Meanwhile, The Metal Cell podcast is one of the definitive stops for the genre in Ireland, produced and released in Cork and hosted by Richie Duhig and a host of co-conspirators…

Downtown: Cork Entertainment supplement showcases local talent.

As far as the written word, this parish’s Downtown supplement covers the newest and best in local and national arts, as well as big-name international entertainment every Thursday and Friday… Our sister paper, the Irish Examiner, also covers music as part of its weekday arts coverage, Monday to Friday in print and all week online at irishexaminer.com - now available for as little as €5 per month for new subscribers… Downtown’s co-conspirators People’s Republic of Cork carries its comprehensive and frequently-updated gig guide…

National specialist media includes Dublin new-music recommender Nialler9.com, Dublin-based goldenplec.com, legacy music magazine Hot Press and Belfast-based thethinair.net - now back in print and available for free from arts spots, cafés and other establishments monthly, with issue 3 recently putting Leeside trio Pretty Happy on the cover...