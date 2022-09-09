Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 10:55

Keeping it on vinyl in Cork 

Check out these spots in Cork and keep up to date with the latest offerings
Mike McGrath Bryan

Jimmy Horgan's nigh-on invincible PLUGD Records is back in the coffee-and-vinyl biz, recently reopening on the Coal Quay. Slinging fancy teas, coffees and independently-released music by day, it’s also a beautiful, intimate gig space by night, including recent gigs from Elaine Howley and Nirvana cellist Lori Goldston… Bunker Vinyl this year celebrated its fifth anniversary, operating out of basement-level premises on Camden Quay, and stocking a wide selection of new and pre-loved wax. Proprietor John Dwyer is an engaging, approachable vinyl-slinger who won’t steer you wrong on personal or gifting recommendations…

MusicZone is another survivor, operating out of the business park in the city’s Togher suburb, and plying a rich selection of mainstream and independent fare on vinyl and CD, as well as films and telly on DVD and Blu-ray - a rare commodity for an independent retailer in 2022… Records & Relics continues to stock a wide range of secondhand wax on the UCC-adjacent Lancaster Quay, from metal and new-wave to trad and folk, and remains a joy to go crate-digging at, as well as marvelling at the vintage clothes and pop-cultural antiques that adorn its racks and shelves…

Thirty-Three RPM is the new kid on the vinyl block, opening on MacCurtain Street during the pandemic and toting a wide selection of secondhand vinyl, CDs and tapes, as well as secondhand decks and stereo systems… Mother Jones’ Flea Market on York Street retains various secondhand vinyl shelves, amid a cornucopia of bric-a-brac and vintage apparel…

Golden Discs’ Patrick Street locale has recently had an overhaul, and both it and its Mahon Point location stock the latest major-label and mainstream fare on CD and vinyl, as well as DVD, Blu-ray and various pop-culture odds and ends... All shops mentioned here also sell gift vouchers - perfect for occasions or the run-up to Christmas!

