Cork stages are set for an abundance of music and drama this week

IT’S the last night for All The Angels at the Everyman, and if you haven’t got to it already, make haste.

Written by Nick Drake, this wonderful piece was first performed at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, now Cork audiences can see it on their own ground.

The first performance of Handel’s Messiah at the Fishamble Street Musick Hall is a part of Dublin’s history.

This delightful play, with music, re-tells the unique story in a gloriously festive Irish premiere production by Rough Magic.

Partly set in the original Smock Alley Theatre, this joyous play tells the story of the world’s most popular choral work, from its fraught birth to its glorious outcome; a tale about the complicated, comedic business of putting on a show and the transformative power of music.

Directed by Lynne Parker, the production stars Brian Doherty, Ross Gaynor and Rebecca O’Mara, with soprano Megan O’Neill, tenor Ross Scanlon and baritone Owen Gilhooly-Miles. And if you have missed your chance here, you can always get to Dublin to see it at Smock Alley in November and on into December.

Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com. 8pm start.

Back at the Cork Arts Theatre this week by popular demand is Waiting For WiFi, written and performed by Jessica Courtney Leen. Maggie is the girl whose life you love to hate, as she sifts effortlessly through South America on the back of her successful travel blog. Except for the fact it’s 2023 and Maggie is actually still in her bedroom since 2020, when she developed agoraphobia during lockdown.

Surviving on Tesco home delivery and working as an online GAA content curator, she has her family and friends fooled into believing she is living her best global life, while she runs a fake blog from the green screen in her bedroom. But tonight, when the power goes and the only world she exists in disappears, an interrupted Maggie must weather her own existential storm. Until Saturday, November 6 at 8pm.

And coming next week, the Cork One Act Theatre Festival - four nights of effort and excitement as different groups compete to be adjudged the best. That’s Wednesday-Saturday, November 10-13, at 8pm.

Taking the first slots on the Wednesday will be Gaggin Drama Group with Lucy in the Sky, by Tony Layton, and Camross Drama Group, with Semblance of Madness, by John H Newmeir. More on that event next week. All Cork Arts Theatre bookings on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Good news for those who have missed live music for the past year and a half. Shanley’s Bar in Clonakilty is launching the Shanley Sessions on Sunday nights, restarting the tradition of bringing music to the community and hosting artists as they come together and play live again.

Shanley’s has played a key role in the Clonakilty music scene since the late 1970s. Now, nine weekly streamed performances and interviews, showcasing over 20 artists and bands, will take place online, weekly on Sunday at 8pm nights, via Vimeo ( https://vimeo.com/638366024 ).

Follow Shanleys on social media for live updates: https://www.facebook.com/ShanleysBar/, https://twitter.com/ShanleysBar, https://shanleysbar.ie/.

Work is building up backstage at the Opera House, sets are being constructed, scene drops being painted, wardrobe mistresses working overtime, and in dance schools, small hopefuls are rehearsing their routines for the big night when the pantomime opens. That isn’t until December 10, but tickets are already on sale, and going fast!

In the meantime, after the success of their recently released studio album One Day At A Time, Kodaline are now on an acoustic tour across Ireland, and are at the Opera House on Wednesday, November 10.

Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie for bookings.