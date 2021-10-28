Cork's theatres have another busy week - from the High Kings to Handel's Messiah

THERE’S plenty to please everybody at the Opera House in the week ahead.

Nathan Carter is in concert tonight, followed by Sinnerboy with the Rory Gallagher tribute show tomorrow night, Friday.

The High Kings are in on Saturday, and on Sunday, that great country rock band, Smokie, take to the stage.

On Tuesday next week, Foggy Notions and Cyprus Avenue present Villagers, which will feature that group’s fifth studio album, Fever Dreams. 8pm start, and strictly over 18’s for that one. What a great mix of shows.

And backstage of course, the good old Opera House is frantically busy preparing this year’s big pantomime! It’s all go there. Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

Something very special at the Everyman next week too, when Rough Magic and Smock Alley Theatre Present All the Angels, a new play that tells the story of the creation and first performance of Handel’s Messiah.

Written by Nick Drake and directed by Lynne Parker, with musical direction by Helene Montague, it features Brian Doherty as Handel and Rebecca O’Mara as Susannah Cibber. Three performances only, Tuesday-Thursday, November 2-4, and there is a special post-show talk on the Wednesday night, with Dr Trina Scott of the School of Music. 8pm start, bookings on 021 4501673 or www.everymancork.com.

The Comedy Improvised Murder Mystery Gang are back at the Cork Arts Theatre from tonight until Saturday. This hugely popular show is now in its tenth year, making a magical experience out of total improvisation and following the instructions of the audience rather than a director.

Yes, every night the entire plot is created on the spot, which must be pretty demanding on the cast.

This year ‘the gang’ are attending a Halloween party at spooky ‘Frownton Abbey’ but, tragically, it will be the last party for one of them! Who will the victim be? And who is the dastardly murderer? No-one knows. Especially not the cast! Ideal for a happy evening out with friends (over-16s only). 8pm start. 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

And this coming weekend is the genuine Halloween, so ensure you get out all the apples and nuts and dressing-up gear so you can mark our oldest Celtic festival.

Tree Pooka is certainly doing so, with a wonderful event called Samhain in the Glen on Sunday, October 31 in the Glen River Park from 2 to 4 pm.

Lots of activities including poetry and song, a book-making workshop, the Making Moves dance company teaching an outdoor class, the colourful Aaatma: Indian Dance Troupe giving a performance, stories of growing up in the Glen from Maeve Fleischmann, and so much more.

“We are delighted to bring our artistic celebration of Samhain to this natural, wild urban space that is the Glen River Park,” says Ann Dalton of TreePooka. “The park became a refuge and place of solace throughout the recent pandemic and this is an opportunity for us, the local community and users of the park to celebrate the creatures and spirits who inhabit this magical space.”

Graffiti’s Activate Youth Theatre’s film adaption of Cethan Leahy’s Tuesdays Are Just As Bad will be available on demand from November 15-28 from Everyman. The story follows teenager, Adam, as he navigates a return to normal life following a suicide attempt.

A Cork city setting, believable teenage characters, important themes of mental health, depression and suicide, and with plenty of humour in there as well, the play was filmed in July, 2021. The project is now complete and available on demand at everymancork.com.

Some good shows are coming up at the INEC in Killarney, among them Abbaesque this Saturday, and The Joe Dolan Remembering Show on November 6. That last is for those staying at the Gleneagle Hotel, so maybe this is the time to book a special treat? 064 667 1550 or www.inec.ie for all reservations.