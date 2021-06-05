Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 12:22

Paul Mescal heaps praise on Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones  

Speaking ahead of Bafta television awards star says he "could not have asked for a better partner" on Normal People
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones arrive for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards. Paul has praised his Normal People co-star Daisy ahead of the Bafta TV awards.

Paul Mescal has said he "could not have asked for a better partner" on Normal People than Daisy Edgar-Jones.

He made the comments during a question and answer session with his fellow nominees in the leading actor category for the Bafta television awards.

Mescal, who played Connell Waldron in the hit adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, said he and Edgar-Jones spent a week with director Lenny Abrahamson before filming of the programme began.

"I think it was more so kind of a chance for me and Daisy to meet, see each other.

"But we had done a chemistry read before it, so I think there was a kind of understanding that we would work together well and I could not have asked for a better partner for that show."

Mescal, 25, also said he felt he understood his character in the series.

"I identify with the situations he's been in and I also see my friends in him," Mescal said.

"You know, I see people who I love and care about within the kind of capsule of him, so it was kind of totally I just recognised the kind of heart and soul of them very quickly."

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday on BBC One.

