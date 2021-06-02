Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 13:00

Taylor Swift celebrates Pride Month and restates support for Equality Act 

Pop star backs calls for a bill to be passed to expand legal protections for the LGBT community in the US
Taylor Swift celebrates Pride Month and restates support for Equality Act 

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.

Taylor Swift celebrated Pride Month and restated her support for the Equality Act, which would expand legal protections for the LGBT community in the US.

The Grammy-winning pop superstar shared a post on social media backing advocacy group GLAAD's #summerofequality movement.

GLAAD posted a petition calling for senators to pass the bill, which is a priority of president Joe Biden.

Swift, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, said: "I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred.

And as always, today I'm sending my respect and love to those living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do. Who you love and how you identify shouldn't put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life.

She added: "I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!"

The Equality Act would make it illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Opponents say it could force people to act against their religious beliefs.

The Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives, the lower house of the US Congress, voted to pass the Equality Act in February. However, it faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where the Democrats hold a razor-thin majority.

Swift, who began her career as a country music star before dominating pop, ended her long-held silence on political matters in 2018 and has since become outspoken in her support of LGBT rights.

Read More

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd among winners at iHeartRadio awards

More in this section

The Masked Dancer - ITV Identity of Rubber Chicken revealed on The Masked Dancer
Film Is GREAT Reception - Los Angeles James Corden hoping for summer or autumn return of Carpool Karaoke
The Masked Dancer - ITV Masked Dancer's Beetroot is revealed — it's burlesque star Dita Von Teese
showbiz
MTV Video Music Awards 2019 - Arrivals - New Jersey

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass shares baby news — it's twins!

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest Entertainment