Halsey announces surprise baby news

Pop star reveals she is expecting her first child — but does not share the identity of the father
American singer Halsey has announced that she is expecting her first baby.

The 26-year-old American singer shared a picture of her baby bump with her 22.7 million Instagram followers and simply wrote: "surprise!"

She did not reveal the identity of the father but tagged music producer Alev Aydin, with who she is reported to be in a relationship. He reshared the images on his own Instagram Stories.

Halsey also tagged celebrity photographer Sam Dameshek, who wrote on his own Instagram page: "You're gonna be a great mother - thank you for letting me document this moment."

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has previously been linked with rapper G-Eazy and British punk rocker Yungblud.

Famous faces including model Emily Ratajkowski, singer Raye and actress Ruby Rose sent their congratulations.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards said: "Oh. My. Goodness! Congratulations."

Earlier this month, Halsey cancelled her already delayed Manic tour due to the pandemic.

The tour managed to get through 17 dates in Europe before it was halted in March last year. The North American leg was pushed back to summer 2021 before being cancelled.

