Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 17:00

Halsey cancels remainder of Manic tour due to coronavirus pandemic

Pop star had hoped to get back on the road when virus was under control but, 'despite best efforts', the tour is now officially cancelled
Halsey: The chart-topping singer's previously postponed Manic tour is now officially cancelled.  

Keiran Southern

Pop star Halsey has cancelled her Manic tour due to the pandemic.

The chart-topping singer had previously postponed the tour in the hope of getting back on the road when the virus was under control.

However, Halsey said “despite our absolute best efforts” there was no guarantee she would be able to make the scheduled dates this summer.

She said: 

I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritise your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.

The Manic tour managed to get through 17 dates in Europe – including the UK – before it was halted in March last year. Manchester was the final date fulfilled before the pandemic intervened.

The North American leg was pushed back to summer 2021 before being cancelled.

Halsey, 26, said: “This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how.

“But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.” 

The immediate future of live performing remains uncertain, despite the progress of vaccination programmes.

This week the Glastonbury music festival was cancelled for a second successive year and question marks linger over other major events.

