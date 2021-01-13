Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 13:38

Graham Bell's pro partner suffers leg laceration in Dancing On Ice training

Graham Bell: His performance on Dancing On Ice has been pushed back a week after his pro partner Yebin Mok was seriously injured in rehearsals. Picture: ITV

Graham Bell will no longer compete in Dancing On Ice this weekend after his skating partner was injured in training.

Former Olympic skier Bell, 55, and his partner pro skater Yebin Mok were involved in a "freak accident" which resulted in her leg being lacerated from a stab wound caused by an ice blade.

Mok received "immediate medical attention" and is resting and healing, ITV said, and Bell will skate alone in the group number on Sunday's show.

Rufus Hound and his partner Robin Johnstone, who were due to dance next week, will instead compete in Bell's place and Bell will skate as part of the second group of six celebrities taking to the ice on January 24.

He will partner with Karina Manta, who will step in for Mok.

Dancing On Ice pro skater Yebin Mok receiving medical attention after a "freak accident" in training which resulted in her leg being lacerated from a stab wound caused by an ice blade. Picture: ITV/PA Wire
Dancing On Ice pro skater Yebin Mok receiving medical attention after a "freak accident" in training which resulted in her leg being lacerated from a stab wound caused by an ice blade. Picture: ITV/PA Wire

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Phillip Schofield said the accident was "proof now that Dancing On Ice really is the most dangerous show".

Holly Willoughby added: "This week Olympic skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident which resulted in her having a laceration in her leg."

Schofield continued: 

We had a Zoom meeting yesterday with the team and they showed us a picture which we cannot show you on TV, Holly couldn't even look at it... it was a very nasty stab wound from an ice blade, you could see the tendons. 

"It is a dangerous show, she's going to be out of the show for quite a few weeks I think."

  • Dancing On Ice begins on ITV on Saturday.

