Myleene Klass: I want to prove that mums in their 40s are 'badass' 

Myleene Klass wants to prove mothers are "badass" during her time in Dancing On Ice.

The musician and presenter said she hopes to represent women in their 40s on the ITV show, which returns for a new series on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, who is paired with professional skater Lukasz Rozycki, is juggling caring for her three children with training and her radio shows.

In August 2019 she gave birth to her third child, her first with fiance Simon Motson.

She said: "I'm doing this because I am in my 40s, I don't have a celebrity age. My real age is 42, that is my real age.

"I'm 42, I'm a mum of three, I'm a stepmum of two. There are seven in my bubble, in my unit, and we're not written off.

We become mums and we do get a hell of a lot of jobs on our hands but we're not written off, we can still enjoy ourselves, learn new skills and look good.

Referring to pop star Jennifer Lopez's famous physique, she added: "I want to go forwards on the ice, I want to go backwards on the ice, and I wanted a J-Lo butt, so hopefully if I can tick all those three, I've won already."

I just think mums are badass. Mums are tough and women in their 40s, I'm representing.

"I put on a hundred stone when I got pregnant with my baby and, you know, maybe not a hundred, but I put on four stone, over four stone, and it feels really empowering to be able to take control back of my body and do something for myself again, because I don't have the time to do that normally.

"If it wasn't in my diary that I have to skate and get fit and get my body strong it wouldn't happen because I do not have the time."

Klass also revealed she trains until midnight after finishing her working day.

"It's quite hard because sometimes I find the only time I can train is at midnight," she said.

"So I'll go and meet Lukasz on the ice rink at 10 o'clock at night and come off at midnight and then go home and wake up a few hours later with the toddler.

"I think that's what's been really nice, that I've got a partner that understands - on both sides."

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 17.