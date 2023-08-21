Facial recognition technology: Is it too much like Big Brother?

FACIAL Recognition Technology (FRT) is used widely now and, while it might be controversial, it’s nothing new.

As far back as 1964, the earliest pioneers of facial recognition were trying to get computers to recognise the human face.

They took it as far as they could with the technology that was available to them at the time, but their work was an important first step in proving that facial recognition was a viable biometric.

Since then, every decade has seen an improvement in how it works and how it is applied in modern society. Like it or not, it’s here to stay, but not everyone agrees with it.

CNN Travel reported some time ago that a female airline passenger was surprised when she boarded a flight in the States without handing over her passport or boarding pass. Facial recognition and biometric technology, which is used in some airports to speed up boarding, and sift out security threats, had checked her out.

Instead of scanning her boarding pass, her face was scanned at the airport gate and the machine let her through. She wasn’t a happy camper though, and before she even sat down on her seat, she sent a Tweet to the airline, asking them to explain the process.

“Did facial recognition replace boarding passes, unbeknownst to me? Did I consent to this?” she wrote.

About 10 minutes later, she received a reply explaining that she could opt out of the process if she preferred and apologised if it made her feel uncomfortable.

When I read this, I was surprised that she was so bothered. If the process got her to her seat on the plane faster and easier, then surely that was to be welcomed.

We constantly whinge about being delayed getting through airports so I thought this would be a welcome shift, but many replied to her Tweet voicing privacy concerns. They debated the pros and cons of a technology that’s becoming omnipresent in airports across the world.

Self-service biometric kiosks have been available to passengers in Cyprus airports for the last few of years. You simply place your passport on a screen and look into a camera while it takes a photo. A few seconds later you receive a receipt with your photo attached. You hand that to the border control officer and off you go.

I have no idea what he does with my photo, and I couldn’t care less either. If this system helps to increase efficiencies, improves passenger experience, and bolsters safety and security, I’m all for it.

They also have a biometric system in Heathrow, and I have been photographed there many times, and in other airports too, and what they do with the information they collect doesn’t keep me awake at night. Most of my personal details exist in their data bases already anyway.

They have lots of information about me from my ticket purchase, my passport, and boarding pass, and if taking my photo helps me get from A to B a bit easier, and makes my flight safer, then click away.

This conversation is now coming closer to home with the proposed introduction of FRT to our national policing service.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, is anxious to equip gardaí with the technology to enable them to deal with the huge amount of CCTV footage they have to process in criminal investigations. Trawling through hundreds of hours of video footage could be achieved “much quicker”.

Ms McEntee said it will not be ‘live’ FRT, but will be used for the most serious of crimes like murders, child sexual abuse and abductions.

It will enable the force to carry out automated searches of video footage for suspects in criminal investigations, resulting in a huge saving of man hours.

The Minister plans to introduce the legislation by the end of the year, citing its ability to help solve serious crimes.

Journal.ie reported that The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is strongly opposed to the use of FRT for law enforcement and in public spaces. It has called for an outright ban on biometric surveillance in public spaces.

“FRT and other biometric surveillance tools enable mass surveillance and discriminatory targeted surveillance,” it reported. “They have the capacity to identify and track people everywhere they go, undermining the right to privacy and data protection, the right to free assembly and association, and the right to equality and non-discrimination.”

It sounds like some critics are afraid we might turn into China, where, according to Physics.org, that country is leading in facial-recognition technology.

But while advocates warn it makes life easier, quicker and safer, opponents counter that it’s another example of how the Chinese government keeps a sinister and increasingly close eye on its 1.4 billion people.

Shanghai and other Chinese cities have started deploying this technology to catch those who flout the rules of the road. Jaywalkers at some Shanghai intersections have their images flashed up on a nearby screen for public shaming and must pay a fine of €2.50 to have it removed.

We’d have some craic if that was introduced to Patrick Street, but we’re unlikely to ever match China, one of the world’s most heavily monitored societies. They have more than 176 million surveillance cameras in operation and every citizen over 16 must hold an ID card.

Experts say China is racing ahead of Western countries in deploying facial scanners, owing to its comparatively lax privacy laws and because the Chinese are used to having their pictures, fingerprints and other personal details taken.

At Beijing’s famous Temple of Heaven, they went so far as to install facial recognition devices at lavatories to catch toilet-paper thieves.

If someone returns too soon for more toilet paper, they are met with a polite rejection by a machine that recognises them and advises: “Please try again later.”

Might get that for my house.