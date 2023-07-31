The power of young people’s voices

YOUNG people have valuable opinions and unique experiences that deserve to be listened to as well as taken seriously, but it can be difficult to figure out how to make them heard.

The purpose of this article is to prevent young people from feeling powerless by showing you my experiences of change-making and ways you can get involved too.

I always felt my opinions were nurtured and my ability to think for myself was encouraged by the adults, teachers, leaders and parents around me. Still, I thought I would have to wait until I was a grown adult for my voice to truly matter in a meaningful way. Yet now I know, Ireland is a country committed to the youth.

The voting age in Ireland is 18. That can fool many people into thinking they can’t be part of our democracy before then.

Firstly, you can now pre-register to vote once you turn 16. This detail is important as it means if a referendum or election is taking place soon after your 18th birthday, you won’t miss the opportunity to use your vote because you were not registered in time.

The premise of a democracy is a way of governing which depends on the will of the people. So voting is your right as a person in a democratic country to make decisions about the running of the state and choose who represents you in government.

That is why suffragists and suffragettes fought so tirelessly and ruthlessly for women’s right to vote in Ireland and the UK. That is why an estimated 250,000 people went to Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963, to march for civil rights the day Martin Luther King delivered his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. That is why, in Ireland, I believe voting is one of the most vital mechanisms we have and the first step to becoming politically involved, so be sure to pre register or register to vote.

Beyond voting, there are multiple other systems in place to support young people’s voices. For example, I joined Cork County Comhairle na nOg when I was 14 and have since been elected chairperson twice at a local level.

These 31 youth councils are the Irish government’s official commitment to youth voice and a representative from each one sits on the National Executive for a two year term. Now I sit on the National Executive, which is the youth version of the Dáil and last year’s National Executive got into the National Budget. They achieved a young travel card which has made using public transport cheaper for young people with the aim of encouraging greener, more sustainable habits.

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office, on the other hand, is not state-run. The United Nations recommended that Ireland set up a body, separate to the government, to investigate and advocate for children’s rights in Ireland.

The Ombudsman is dedicated to improving every child’s rights in the country and to do that, they need to hear from children themselves about their day to day realities. So, I suggest keeping an eye on upcoming consultations, focus groups, surveys and call outs for your input.

The ombudsman also wants to make sure their organisation is run with children’s interests at heart so they set up a Youth Advisory Panel of young people, including myself, to help them decide how they operate. We were also involved in the 2022 UN process on delivering a report on how children’s rights are upkept here. We surveyed and spoke to children across Ireland in direct provision, under special protection, with disabilities and so on. We designed a colourful report and filmed a video including their views. We then delivered these findings to the UN Committee on Children’s Rights in Geneva to influence their concluding observations or recommendations to the Irish government on how to improve their lives.

You can also be part of the Irish Second Level Students Union which represents the secondary school student body and now has a seat on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment. The National Youth Council of Ireland often have call outs for local, national or international opportunities to have a say and run regular events, workshops, youth advisory panels and consultations on a wide range of topics.

Another way to create change is by volunteering with charities ie Friends of the Earth, Belong To or Focus Ireland. A well known method of political action is protest and having travelled to Glasgow to be a part of the crowds marching for climate action during COP26, I do believe I have seen the collective power and harmonious awe of protest first hand. It’s a tool that has been used throughout history to campaign for change or to stand in solidarity.

If you are more creative, art can be used to advocate for change. For example, get a group together to design an inspiring poster, put together a challenging or informative exhibition or create an eye-catching poster that delivers a positive message.

As someone who loves to write, I have penned numerous informative or personal articles for Spunout (Ireland’s Youth Information Website) in the hope they could reach other people my age. Conversely, I have hosted a YMCA group podcast called the ‘Sustainable Sleepover Club’ aimed at making a fun but also educational show about the Sustainable Development Goals. These 17 goals are a UN framework for a fairer world, ranging from quality education to zero hunger. I learned so much by interviewing people from all over the world with vastly different life experiences, eg climate justice activist from the Philippines, Mitzi Jonelle Tan and Caitlin Lowry, a second hand stylist from Ireland.

No matter how you decide to create change in our society, I still believe firmly in the impact of self education in fostering acceptance and inclusion. There are incredible, accessible and affordable resources online i.e. Instagram, BorrowBox, websites, magazines, newspapers and so on.

You could also pick up or order a book at your local library and I like to watch documentaries or audiobooks on subjects I want to know more about as well. I personally adore listening to podcasts as you can learn on the go. Either way, the more we try to understand the cultural context around us and other people’s viewpoints, the more grace we will afford one another.

Beyond grand speeches or shiny campaigns, if we are each individually kinder, more respectful and tolerant people who practise active listening and understanding day to day - wouldn’t the world be a much better place?

I hope this article helps any young person reading it to feel confident in the power of their voice and perhaps, see a use and direction for it.

About the author: Amy O’Brien is a young writer and advocate in 5th year who has been involved with Comhairle na nOg, Fridays for Future, the Ombudsman for Children, hosting the Sustainable Sleepover Club podcast, writing opinion pieces for multiple publications, and presenting on children’s rights to the United Nations.