Hacks for saving money on school uniforms

THERE’S good news this year for primary school parents and guardians as the government introduces The Free Primary Schoolbooks Scheme. This will remove the cost from families of funding schoolbooks

However, there’s still the price of uniforms - which can cost “exorbitant amounts”.

So how exactly can money be saved on school uniforms?

Buy secondhand

Have a look on local Facebook sites or sometimes schools have secondhand sales themselves.

Sometimes you can get uniform that’s barely been worn as someone’s grown out of it too quickly.

If you know anyone with children in their older years, ask them. Chances are they’ve still got some old jumpers or polo shirts hanging around.

Also check out your local charity shops and make sure to ask if they have any uniform out the back. Charity shops don’t put everything out straight away, so it’s always worth an ask.

It’s great when siblings attend the same school too, because you can pass down their old items.

Buy good quality uniform that lasts

It’s tempting to buy cheap school uniforms, but it’s better to focus on quality over quantity.

School uniforms are unique pieces of clothing, because pupils wear it for at least 196 days every year.

It hardly changes too and doesn’t get lost as much as parents think – it’s only a small proportion.

So why not invest in quality branded clothing that will last your child for a few years?

It means you can focus on purchasing the quality staple branded items, including a blazer, jumper – depending on the school – and tie from recommended retailers and then get skirts, trousers, white shirts, shoes and anything else required from independent retailers or supermarkets on the high street.

Buy it big so you get more out of it

Uniforms tend not to be a one-time cost: you’ll have to buy replacements whenever you child has a growth spurt and the garments no longer fit.

An easy hack to minimising the amount of new uniforms you have to buy? Buy the items a bit too big, giving your child time to grow into it.

Recycle or upcycle

Clothing is one of the world’s most polluting industries, so don’t throw your uniform away.

You can always donate them to charity shops, or organisations that upcycle and recycle school uniforms.