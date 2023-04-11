Being an apprentice - all you need to know

Craft apprenticeships: This generally lasts four years, during which time you will spend three different periods in off-the-job training. Craft apprenticeships include carpentry, plumbing, motor mechanics and electrical apprenticeships.
New apprenticeships in other areas of industry: Apprenticeships introduced from 2016 on lead to an award between Levels 5-10 on the National Framework of Qualifications. Each apprenticeship programme is between 2-4 years. New apprenticeships in ICT, finance and hospitality include software development, accounting technician and commis chef.
Traveller Apprenticeship Incentivisation Programme: This pilot project offers bursaries for members of the Traveller community to access apprenticeships.
Apprenticeship employer awards: Certain employers who provide apprenticeships can get an apprenticeship employers grant of €2,000 per year for each registered apprentice. They can also avail of a gender-based bursary.
Apprenticeships developed before 2016: While you are training on the job, your employer will pay you a recommended apprenticeship wage. The ETB pay a weekly allowance equivalent to that wage while you are training off the job. In some cases, the ETB will contribute to your travel and accommodation costs.
Apprenticeships developed in 2016 and after: Your employer will pay you for the duration of the apprenticeship. The rate of pay is agreed between you and your employer.
Complete an approved preparatory training course followed by an assessment interview.
Are over 18 and have at least three years of relevant work experience, in which case you will also be asked to do an assessment interview.
