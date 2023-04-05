Thinking about downsizing your home? Here's some advice...

- Location - you want to live in a town or village with good transport links and plenty of amenities, making you less dependent on a car and increasing your security.
- Your house is too big - your family has left the nest, and you’re living in the house with your spouse or perhaps by yourself.
- Maintenance - you find it challenging and time-consuming to maintain your house, which can be costly to pay someone to handle or impossible to find someone to do it.
- Release equity - you want to free up money to help a family member get on the property ladder or travel in your retirement.
- Reduce costs of running a home - you’re living in a big old house with a low Building Energy Rating (BER), which must be hard and costly to heat.
- More independence - you want to be independent and manage your house yourself, or perhaps you live alone and don’t drive, and being located near transport links would make you feel more independent.
- Change of lifestyle - retirement is one of the most common reasons to downsize your home, cutting basic expenses and creating more retirement income.
- Health or mobility - for mobility reasons, it may be easier for you to live in a bungalow.