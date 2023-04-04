Property rights when love breaks down

- Your marital status.
- Whether you and your partner can agree on the terms of your break-up
- Whether one name, or both names, are on the title deeds to the house
- Whether there are any children and if they need to be provided for
- Sell the property and split the proceeds (money) after any outstanding mortgage is paid
- ‘Buy out’ your partner’s share of the property so that you become the sole owner. If there is a mortgage on the home, you will have to get the agreement of the bank.
