Going to the cinema by yourself is the business and not at all 'daunting'

WHAT is the big deal about going to the cinema alone? The subject of an RTÉ Drivetime discussion last week, broadcaster and journalist Sarah McInerney said it’s something she has always enjoyed.

The notion that people will think you’re a friendless loser if you go to the movies alone is patent rubbish.

Quite apart from the fact people don’t actually give a toss about your social life, or in fact, anything about your existence, confidently going to see a film by yourself indicates you enjoy your own company. And that, by the way, is a prerequisite for a healthy romantic relationship, if you’re in the market for coupledom.

Nobody likes a clingy, needy person who constantly seeks to be in the company of their other half. If you can’t trot off to the flicks on your own, then you’re a saddo, as opposed to more independent types.

Oddly, Image Magazine had an article some time ago about going to the cinema on your tod. You would think this glossy publication, that celebrates female achievement, would be totally cool on the topic. But it reads: “There is something so daunting about going to the movie theatre by yourself, but trust us when we say that once you try it, you’ll have trouble figuring out why you never did it before.”

‘Daunting?’ That’s a bit dramatic for something that is run-of-the mill for those of us who discovered the joy of solo movie-viewing in a cinema when we realised that waiting for the phone to ring, with the offer of a date at the ‘pictures’, is a fool’s game.

Don’t ever put off seeing a film that piques your interest in the hope of being asked to go to it.

Because, really, solo-dating is the very best kind of dating. For starters, you don’t have to dress up and wear make-up and fret about looking well. In the dark of the cinema, it’s just you and the screen. The thought of going on a date in a cinema fills me with horror. I’d be so self-conscious that I wouldn’t be able to concentrate on the big screen.

One of the great things about being a freelancer is that I can occasionally take a few hours off in the afternoon to go and see a film. It feels deliciously illicit, without being illegal.

It’s a bit like dossing off school which is probably illegal. But it’s harmless, a way of entertaining, stimulating or terrifying yourself, depending on the film.

I mainly go to films on my own. That’s because it’s usually a spontaneous last minute decision to go. No point in calling a friend, expecting them to drop everything to accompany me. And besides, most of my friends are not self-employed and therefore are not in a position to down tools at 2pm.

The good thing about being a solo movie-goer is that there is no arguing with someone about what film you want to see. You can also indulge in a tub of Ben & Jerry’s (so you’re never really alone). If I want to, I can buy sweets that might be noisy to eat, without having to worry about a companion suffering beside me. (Is there anything worse than having to listen to someone cracking boiled sweets with their teeth and noisily munching them?)

Not being able to go to the cinema during the pandemic makes the experience all the sweeter now. In the last few months, I’ve been to The Banshees Of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin alone – both really good Irish films, not to mention their garnering Oscar nominations.

Did I detect some whispering about ‘your wan on her own’ as I sunk into a comfy cinema seat, to be immersed in the worlds of these films, without a friend? Of course not. We all expend far too much mental energy worrying about what people think of us. The fact they may not like us is none of our business. But for the most part, other people are indifferent in their attitudes towards us. So don’t be shy about going on a date with yourself. It’s a hassle-free zone and ensures that you’ll never be bored.

Get out there and embrace the movies without having to compromise on what one you’re going to see. Be selfish. Enjoy your own company. Immerse yourself in the scenes conjured up in films. The scenery alone in The Banshees Of Inisherin is worth the admission price.

The shock horror aspect of this film will make you gasp loudly, but it will be a communal response, even if viewing it alone.

Go on, treat yourself!