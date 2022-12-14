The Harry & Meghan show is really about monetising their very existence...

DID you succumb to the Harry & Meghan documentary series?

I have to admit that, while anything royal makes me cross on the grounds that the cast is privileged and work-shy (don’t tell me that cutting ribbons and shaking hands with the public is real work), I lined up a pot of Barry’s tea and some chocolate to accompany the Netflix viewing experience.

In light of reports on the attendance of the couple at the Robert F Kennedy ‘Ripple of Hope Award’ last week in New York, I was particularly dead set against the gilded pair, the star attraction at the gala, because of the prestigious award they received.

What for, you might ask?

In all the publicity surrounding Harry and Meghan, there is very little sense of them doing anything worthy. But in the Big Apple, where they were the toast of the city, the couple were granted an award for their ‘courage’ in standing up to alleged racism within the royal family.

We know that the Queen’s former longest serving lady-in-waiting had to resign when it was revealed that she insisted on asking a black woman involved in a charity where she was really from, not content with being told that she was a British national.

And, undoubtedly, the whole history of imperialism is predicated on racism, given the colonisation of people by royals who think they’re superior.

However, we don’t know if Meghan’s claim about a member of the royal family speculating about the colour of her son’s skin is true.

But to go on about Meghan’s ‘courage’ is a bit facile. (She wanted to make a splash on the Oprah Winfrey interview – and succeeded.)

At the gala event in New York, President Zelensky of Ukraine was honoured for leading the fight for freedom from Russia. He wasn’t actually at the event but he’s surely an example of true courage.

Meghan thinks she’s some sort of force for good. Do you remember the time she got her driver to stop the car she was travelling in so she could hand out food to a homeless person? She said she travels with little packages of food for the poor.

Such patronising virtue signalling, the poor being used to bolster Meghan’s image.

Nevertheless, the documentary series is interesting viewing. It came down heavily on the press, namely the redtops and the voracious paparazzi, who would sell their grandmothers for an exclusive photograph or interview.

Undoubtedly, some of the press coverage of Meghan in the UK has been racist in tone. That is reprehensible.

And there is truth in Prince Harry’s comments that women in the royal family are treated badly. His mother was arguably chased to her death by photographers in a Paris tunnel (plus she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and the driver was drunk). She had no chance.

But, despite some home truths articulated in the documentary series, Harry and Meghan have become money-chasing stars playing the victim, while raking in millions.

My heart does not bleed for this canny pair who have reportedly been paid nearly €100 million for their docu-series as part of a multi-year deal with Netflix.

I mean, come on. They get to chat about their great love affair and the camera is on Meghan as she feeds hens with her young son-in-tow. It was hardly onerous work. It’s basically money-for-nothing.

But, in this pair’s world, their every utterance is made with an eye on the main chance. They don’t know how lucky they are.

They made a big fuss about stepping down as ‘working’ members of the royal family. I seem to recall they wanted privacy. But they turned their relationship into a commodity, as well as a lot of areas of their lives. They have monetised their existence.

The trouble is, they seem to be constantly repeating themselves, suggesting their life experience is limited.

Meghan, at the New York gala event, said from the podium that life with the royal family was so awful that she considered suicide.

We’ve heard this before. It’s tragic if true. But she really should move on or pay for a decent therapist and quit exploiting elements of her life in an attempt to appeal to the public.

I’ll tune in for the remaining three episodes of the Meghan and Harry show, just to see what else they have to dredge up.

But stop me from buying Harry’s ‘tell-all’ memoir, due out on January 10. It’s part of a three-book deal reportedly worth an advance of almost €20 million. Harry doesn’t need my money.

Perhaps Meghan could do a critique on the vast chasm between celebs like herself and the rest of us ordinaries. It sure would beat her victim act.

Maybe it’s all an act, given her acting credentials?