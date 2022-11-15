We need to power electric vehicle revolution

The Northern and Western region (Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Monaghan and Cavan) has 488 publicly available EV charge points. Northern Ireland has 529, the Southern region has 920 and the Eastern and Midland region has 1,261.
The counties with the highest number of publicly available EV charge points were Dublin (639), Antrim (240), Cork (239), Kildare (174) and Galway (172), with the lowest number located in Leitrim (8), Longford (19), Monaghan (24), Offaly (27) and Fermanagh (29).
In addition to it being the most rural-oriented region under Project Ireland 2040, the Northern and Western Region registered the lowest concentration of publicly available EV charge points per km2 on the island of Ireland.
79% were “very unlikely” to buy a new EV within the next 12 months, with only 3% “very likely” to buy a new EV in the same period.
If the government were to increase the maximum grant rate for EV purchases from €5,000 to €10,000, the percentage of respondents that were “very likely” to purchase an EV within the next 12 months rises from 3% to 12%, while those that were “very unlikely” to purchase an EV within a year falls from 79% to 49%.
If more “Fast” EV charge points were provided, the percentage of respondents “very unlikely” to buy a new EV in the next 12 months drops from 79% to 57%, while those that were “very likely” to purchase an EV within the next 12 months rises from 3% to 11%.
31% felt every village and town should have at least two EV charge points to encourage a greater uptake of EVs and to reduce “range anxiety”, with 20% of respondents feeling that at least two EV charge points was needed for every 5 kms, while 18% of respondents felt that at least one EV charge point was needed in every petrol station.
Enhance provisions under the Climate Action Fund so more EV charge points can be installed in the Northern and Western Region, particularly Fast and High-powered EV charge points.
Ensure EV charge points are deployed in accessible locations - while there should be at least two publicly available EV charge points for every village and town in the region.
Remove the co-financing requirement for the Electric Vehicle Public Charge Point Grant for Local Authorities based in the Northern and Western Region.
Implement regionally-targeted grants for EV purchases valued between €20,000 and €60,000 so residents of rural regions receive higher grant rates than their urban counterparts.
Explore increasing the maximum grant of €5,000 for EV purchases valued between €20,000 and €60,000 and examine the merits of enhancing other financial reliefs.
Launch a regional promotional campaign across the Northern and Western Region to highlight government supports and grants available to purchase an EV.